"Cheers." "Golden Girls." "Family Ties." We're not gonna talk about any of these shows.

After all, you already know about the greatest and most famous TV comedies of the 1980s. But that decade, not just in the big networks but with the explosion of cultural forces like MTV and premium cable, is rife with underrated shows that deserve our attention. As our popular history filters out many of these programs from the collective unconscious, it's important to stop the process and highlight some hidden gems.

Some of these are traditional sitcoms that still offer timeless, if slightly quaint, charms. Many of these were ahead of their time, pushing the envelope in terms of content, form, or both. So, television traveler, let's explore 10 forgotten '80s sitcoms that are still worth watching today. And if you wanna wash it down with any other forgotten relics from that era — a can of New Coke, say — more power to you.