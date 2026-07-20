Why Ian Fleming Was Forced To Leave The Hit '60s Spy Show He Helped Develop

Ian Fleming is best known for creating legendary super spy James Bond, but his involvement in the "Bond" film franchise once cost the author the opportunity to launch another iconic spy series. Fleming was an early contributor to "Solo," the show that became "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," and his role was originally set to be the show's major selling point. It was Fleming who came up with the suave spy Napoleon Solo as the series' protagonist, resulting in the show initially being pitched as "Ian Fleming's Solo."

Following the recent success of the first "Bond" film, "Dr. No," producers Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman pushed for Fleming's withdrawal from the TV series. The MGM producers didn't want the author behind their then-fledgling "Bond" movie franchise tied up in a project with a similar premise on television. On June 26, 1963, Fleming formalized his withdrawal from "Solo" in a letter to producer Norman Felton. He assigned all rights to Napoleon Solo and any TV show featuring the character to Felton, in exchange for one pound.

It was Felton who first had the idea for the espionage series and, when it was suggested to him that the premise was similar to Bond, he met with Fleming to discuss the concept further. Following Fleming's exit, the show's development and production duties fell to Felton and series co-creator Sam Rolfe. Rolfe was the one who proposed that Solo's employer be the fictional organization known as U.N.C.L.E., leading to the show's eventual rebrand.