Chicago Fire's 'Dawsey' Relationship Wasn't Planned Until The Actors Made It Inevitable

The writers of "Chicago Fire" couldn't resist making "Dawsey" official once they saw actors Monica Raymund and Jesse Spencer interact on screen. Although original scripts didn't plan for Gabriela Dawson (Raymund) and Matthew Casey (Spencer) to fall in love, the groundwork for their romance began as early as the firefighter procedural's pilot episode.

Departing "Chicago Fire" co-creator Derek Haas and his team had to reckon with the on-and-off relationship between Casey and Hallie Thomas (Teri Reeves), but throwing Dawson into the mix made sense given Spencer and Raymund's chemistry. During a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Haas told the story of how "Dawsey" was born.

"Well the first episode, the very end of the first episode, Dawson has definitely expressed her feelings about Casey but that, well, it's never going to work because he's engaged to Hallie," Haas explained.

Toward the end of the pilot episode, Dawson can be seen looking out of a window while Casey talks on the phone with Hallie. Haas said that when they were editing that episode, the writers knew "Dawsey" would "be an interesting triangle going forward."