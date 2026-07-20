Patrick J. Adams Has One Condition To Return For A Suits Revival
Patrick J. Adams won't object to a "Suits" revival if all of his co-stars (including Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane) are on board. The series ran from 2011 to 2019, and followed Mike Ross (Adams), a college dropout hired by Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), one of New York City's top lawyers. With an incredible photographic memory to stand in for the absence of a law degree, Mike assists Harvey in winning cases.
The series had a second wind during the pandemic, breaking the record for most-streamed program in the U.S. in 2023. The surprise resurgence of "Suits" on Netflix led NBC to greenlight a spin-off entitled "Suits LA," where members of the original cast made guest appearances. "Suits LA" lasted for a single season before getting canceled, but Adams has a game plan for a continuation of the original show that could appeal to the masses.
In a now-deleted Instagram Stories post, the actor shared his own pitch for a series comeback in early July 2026. "Mike and Rachel are working on a class action suit against a giant Al company when suddenly the years of past indiscretions and illegal maneuvering at Pearson Hardman are threatened to be revealed," he wrote (via People). His revival idea would also bring back co-stars Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Rick Hoffman, with their respective characters getting their careers upended by the legal firm's secrets and lies coming to light. "Once again, Mike's wanting to do good has dragged this team back together with one chance to truly wipe the slate clean and buy them all a future that they can be proud of," Adams continued.
Patrick J. Adams is ready to bring the entire gang back if given the chance
Despite being set to return for "The Madison" Season 2 (and likely Season 3, given the show's upfront renewal on Paramount +), Patrick J. Adams has made it clear that he is ready to reunite with the gang if the opportunity presents itself. "As far as I can tell, the powers that be walked away after 'Suits LA,'" he said via Instagram. "But seems strange not to try and get the band back together. The world is a corrupt cesspool, and it would be fun to watch the team try and do the right thing in a world determined to do all the wrong things."
The actor left "Suits" at the end of Season 7, only returning for a number of episodes in Season 9. Adams has since addressed his series exit, revealing on on a podcast, "Dinner's on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson," that he was "pretty depressed," and would've only stayed on because of the money. "Suits" might've wrapped in 2019, but he continued to reminisce about the show in the years that followed, even starting a rewatch podcast with Sarah Rafferty, "Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast."
Adams also shared his thoughts on where Mike and Rachel would be today with The Hollywood Reporter in 2024. "I like the idea of them just crushing it in Seattle and saving people's lives and fighting for the little people — and not having to wear those [expensive] clothes every day, wearing something a little bit more comfortable."