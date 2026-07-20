Patrick J. Adams Has One Condition To Return For A Suits Revival

Despite being set to return for "The Madison" Season 2 (and likely Season 3, given the show's upfront renewal on Paramount +), Patrick J. Adams has made it clear that he is ready to reunite with the gang if the opportunity presents itself. "As far as I can tell, the powers that be walked away after 'Suits LA,'" he said via Instagram. "But seems strange not to try and get the band back together. The world is a corrupt cesspool, and it would be fun to watch the team try and do the right thing in a world determined to do all the wrong things."

The actor left "Suits" at the end of Season 7, only returning for a number of episodes in Season 9. Adams has since addressed his series exit, revealing on on a podcast, "Dinner's on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson," that he was "pretty depressed," and would've only stayed on because of the money. "Suits" might've wrapped in 2019, but he continued to reminisce about the show in the years that followed, even starting a rewatch podcast with Sarah Rafferty, "Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast."

Adams also shared his thoughts on where Mike and Rachel would be today with The Hollywood Reporter in 2024. "I like the idea of them just crushing it in Seattle and saving people's lives and fighting for the little people — and not having to wear those [expensive] clothes every day, wearing something a little bit more comfortable."