The Madison Renewed For Season 3 At Paramount+

Get your tissues ready, because "The Madison" has been renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+, TVLine has learned. The show's eight-episode first season dropped on March 14, while a premiere date for Season 2 has not yet been announced.

Created by Taylor Sheridan ("Yellowstone"), the series follows a grieving family of New York City socialites who get to know their late patriarch in a whole new way when they visit his happy place along the Madison River in Montana. Some find love, some find themselves, and others find answers to questions they didn't even know they had.

"The Madison" stars Michelle Pfeiffer as family matriarch Stacy Clyburn, Kurt Russell as her late husband Preston Clyburn, Beau Garrett as their older daughter Abigail Reese, Elle Chapman as their younger daughter Paige McIntosh, Patrick J. Adams as Paige's husband Russell McIntosh, Amiah Miller as Abigail's older daughter Bridgette Reese, and Alaina Pollack as Abigail's younger daughter Macy Reese.

These city mice get plenty of help navigating their new surrounds from a handful of locals, including Ben Schnetzer as Van, a widowed sheriff who begins a new relationship with Abigail; Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris, the Clyburns' friendly neighborhood cowboy; and Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel Harris, Cade's wife.

Stacy's Manhattan bestie Liliana Weeks (played by Rebecca Spence) also drops everything to support her friend in her time of need — even if it means following her into a river dressed in head-to-toe Chanel.