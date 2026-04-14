The Madison Renewed For Season 3 At Paramount+
Get your tissues ready, because "The Madison" has been renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+, TVLine has learned. The show's eight-episode first season dropped on March 14, while a premiere date for Season 2 has not yet been announced.
Created by Taylor Sheridan ("Yellowstone"), the series follows a grieving family of New York City socialites who get to know their late patriarch in a whole new way when they visit his happy place along the Madison River in Montana. Some find love, some find themselves, and others find answers to questions they didn't even know they had.
"The Madison" stars Michelle Pfeiffer as family matriarch Stacy Clyburn, Kurt Russell as her late husband Preston Clyburn, Beau Garrett as their older daughter Abigail Reese, Elle Chapman as their younger daughter Paige McIntosh, Patrick J. Adams as Paige's husband Russell McIntosh, Amiah Miller as Abigail's older daughter Bridgette Reese, and Alaina Pollack as Abigail's younger daughter Macy Reese.
These city mice get plenty of help navigating their new surrounds from a handful of locals, including Ben Schnetzer as Van, a widowed sheriff who begins a new relationship with Abigail; Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris, the Clyburns' friendly neighborhood cowboy; and Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel Harris, Cade's wife.
Stacy's Manhattan bestie Liliana Weeks (played by Rebecca Spence) also drops everything to support her friend in her time of need — even if it means following her into a river dressed in head-to-toe Chanel.
Everything we know about The Madison Season 2 so far
Before we get too ahead of ourselves thinking about Season 3 of "The Madison," let's get first talk about Season 2, which does not yet have a premiere date. Paramount+ initially gave the Taylor Sheridan show a two-season order, and both were filmed at the same time.
And here's a fun fact: Kurt Russell hadn't even been cast when Season 1 was shot. He joined "The Madison" while Season 2 was in production, presenting an interesting acting challenge for Michelle Pfeiffer in Season 1.
"In the first season, a lot of those scenes, he wasn't cast yet," Pfeiffer told TVLine with a laugh. "So I was playing those scenes with Kevin [Zegers]. ... But it was on the page. All I had to do was think of Kurt saying those lines.
So, what do we know about Season 2? For starters, Matthew Fox won't be returning as Preston's brother Paul Clyburn, who died in the same plane crash that claimed Preston's life. Fox was seen in flashbacks throughout Season 1 alongside Kurt Russell, but that trend will not continue moving forward.
"This is a contained experience for me in the show, and I'm very happy about that," the actor tells TV Insider. "It's been an incredible experience."
Other than Fox, all of the show's previous series regulars are expected to return for Season 2. Casting details for Season 3 are expected to be announced in the coming months.
OK, let's talk: Are you a fan of "The Madison"? Drop a comment with your hopes for Seasons 2 and 3 below.