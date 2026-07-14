Name That Tune Shake-Up: Robin Thicke Set As New Bandleader, Replacing Randy Jackson

"Celebrity Name That Tune" will be singing a new tune this fall. Presumably "Blurred Lines."

Fox announced Tuesday that "The Masked Singer" judge Robin Thicke will replace Randy Jackson as bandleader on the game show revival when it returns for Season 6. Thicke joins returning host Jane Krakowski when new episodes begin airing Monday, September 21, at 8 p.m., leading into Season 2 of Jane Lynch's "Celebrity Weakest Link."

TVLine has confirmed that two remaining Season 5 episodes featuring Jackson are still slated to air at a later, as-yet-unspecified date. Separately, while Jackson will no longer appear on screen going forward, sources tell TVLine he will continue to serve as a consulting music supervisor, lending his "unparalleled expertise" to help shape the show's signature sound and creative vision.