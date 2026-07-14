Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates For Best Medicine, Doc, The Simpsons, And More

Fox on Tuesday became the second broadcast network (following NBC) to unveil its fall premiere dates.

The 2026–27 season kicks into full swing on Monday, September 21, with the return of "Celebrity Name That Tune" (with Robin Thicke succeeding Randy Jackson as bandleader) leading into the Season 2 premiere of "Celebrity Weakest Link."

The network's only live-action hour-longs this fall — "Best Medicine" and "Doc" — return the following night, followed by four unscripted premieres — "The Floor," "99 to Beat," "Hell's Kitchen," and "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" — airing Wednesday and Thursday.

Animation Domination then returns Sunday, September 27, with live-action comedy "Animal Control" joining "The Simpsons," "Universal Basic Guys," and "Grimsburg" on Sunday nights.