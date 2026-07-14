Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates For Best Medicine, Doc, The Simpsons, And More
Fox on Tuesday became the second broadcast network (following NBC) to unveil its fall premiere dates.
The 2026–27 season kicks into full swing on Monday, September 21, with the return of "Celebrity Name That Tune" (with Robin Thicke succeeding Randy Jackson as bandleader) leading into the Season 2 premiere of "Celebrity Weakest Link."
The network's only live-action hour-longs this fall — "Best Medicine" and "Doc" — return the following night, followed by four unscripted premieres — "The Floor," "99 to Beat," "Hell's Kitchen," and "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" — airing Wednesday and Thursday.
Animation Domination then returns Sunday, September 27, with live-action comedy "Animal Control" joining "The Simpsons," "Universal Basic Guys," and "Grimsburg" on Sunday nights.
Fox Fall 2026 Premiere Dates
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
8 p.m. "Fox College Football Friday"
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
8 p.m. "Celebrity Name That Tune" Season 6 (with new bandleader Robin Thicke)
9 p.m. "Celebrity Weakest Link" Season 2
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
8 p.m. "Best Medicine" Season 2
9 p.m. "Doc" Season 3
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
8 p.m. "The Floor" Season 6 (with a special "Champions" theme)
9 p.m. "99 to Beat" Season 2
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen" Season 25 (featuring all chefs under 25 years old competing for the grand prize)
9 p.m. "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" Season 5
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
7 p.m. "NFL on Fox"
7:30 p.m. "The OT" / FOX Animation Encores
8 p.m. "The Simpsons" Season 38
8:30 p.m. "Animal Control" Season 5
9 p.m. "Universal Basic Guys" Season 3
9:30 p.m. "Grimsburg" Season 3
What's being held for midseason?
On the scripted front, returning series held for later this season include "American Dad!" (Season 21), "Bob's Burgers" (Season 17), "Family Guy" (Season 25), "Krapopolis" (Season 4), "Memory of a Killer" (Season 2), and "Murder in a Small Town" (Season 3).
New scripted series bowing at midseason include "Baywatch," starring Stephen Amell and Shay Mitchell, and "The Interrogator," starring creator Stephen Fry and Jenna Elfman.
On the unscripted side, additional returning series include "Crime Scene Kitchen," "Don't Forget the Lyrics!," "Extracted," "Fear Factor: House of Fear," "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service," "LEGO Masters," "The Masked Singer," "Next Level Baker," and "Next Level Chef."
The lone new unscripted series slated for 2027 is "Marriage Market," hosted by Whitney Cummings.