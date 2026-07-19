ABC's Reaction To A Dirty Joke Caused Barney Miller To Shoot Up In The Ratings

When "Barney Miller" made its debut as part of ABC's primetime lineup in 1975, it wasn't exactly a hit right out the gate. The workplace sitcom, which starred Hal Linden as the titular level-headed captain of New York's fictional 12th Precinct, offered a gritty yet hilarious look at Greenwich Village's beat cops — including Max Gail's naive Detective Wojciehowski ("Wojo") and the late Ron Glass' suave Detective Harris. But during its freshman season, ratings were off to a sluggish start. Then came the courtesans.

In the fifth episode, appropriately titled "The Courtesans," Wojo busts a local brothel and hauls five prostitutes into the squad room. While booking a sex worker named Linda (Nancy Dussault), he becomes smitten with her. This scene led to a controversial bit of dialogue that triggered a heated backstage war between co-creator Danny Arnold and ABC. As Hal Linden later recalled to the Television Academy: "We weren't an instant success. Then came our fifth episode ["The Courtesans"], where Wojo fell for a hooker ... He asks the girl he's stuck on for a date. 'Sure, 50 bucks,' she says. He's destroyed. Starting to leave, he turns back and says to Barney, 'Can you lend me 50 bucks 'til payday?' The network said, 'You can't say that.'" According to Linden, Arnold told ABC, "'I'm shooting the show the way it's written. If you don't put it on, I'm not going to make any more.'"