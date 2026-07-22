5 Batman: The Animated Series Episodes That Perfectly Define The Dark Knight

"Batman: The Animated Series" is, of course, one of the best Batman animated shows of all time, and with 85 episodes in its original run, the hero had some incredible adventures across Gotham City and beyond. But there are only a handful of episodes which perfectly define the Dark Knight.

Sure, some of the best episodes of "Batman: The Animated Series" revolve around incredible DC Comics villains, like Mr. Freeze (Michael Ansara) in "Heart of Ice" and Ra's al Ghul (David Warner) in "The Demon's Quest." But the show also spent a lot of time exploring who Batman and Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) are under the mask.

These episodes examine the guilt and trauma the Dark Knight carries, his motivations, and even the way he handles some of his most famous foes. For context, this article follows the correct production order of the episodes, instead of their original broadcast ordering. This is because Warner Bros. Animation chose to release the episodes out of order when "Batman: The Animated Series" originally aired in the 1990s.