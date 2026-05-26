5 Best Batman Animated Shows, Ranked

"Batman" has a long history on screens big and small. After DC's Dark Knight debuted in the pages of "Detective Comics" in 1939, it took only four years for him to make the leap to the big screen in the first "Batman" serial. The 1960s saw Batman make his first television appearances, first in the live action series led by Adam West, and then in the animated series "The Batman/Superman Hour" and "The Adventures of Batman."

Since his animated debut in 1968, Batman has continually returned to cartoons in various different series. While early efforts kept close to the spirit of West's campy turn as the Caped Crusader, Tim Burton's darker reinvention of "Batman" on the big screen in 1989 marked a turning point for animated adaptations, leading to the casting of Kevin Conroy as a far more serious take in 1992's "Batman: The Animated Series." Since Conroy's definitive performance, different iterations of "Batman" have, respectively, gone darker, campier, and — in one instance of creatives taking a ginormous swing and walloping it into the stratosphere — "Batman" even went cyberpunk.