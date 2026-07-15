Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 5 Cast Includes Candace Cameron Bure, Ruby Rose, And George Santos

As the great Hilarie Burton Morgan once said: "Make your money, honey!"

Great American Family star Candace Cameron Bure is taking that advice to heart, joining 14 other celebrity recruits — including "Batwoman" alum Ruby Rose and former politician and convicted felon George Santos — for Season 5 of Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

Premiering Thursday, September 24 at 9 p.m., "Special Forces" Season 5 will deploy Bure & Co. to Malaysia "to endure the world's toughest test in the most hostile environment a soldier could operate in... the jungle," according to Fox. "Recruits must adapt to uncomfortable conditions, unpredictable terrain and harsh jungle warfare tasks, including a claustrophobic, high-pressure search of an underground bunker to find crucial military weapons; a supply load retrieval while suspended 300 feet above the jungle floor; endure a barrage of chemical gassing while retrieving coordinates of an enemy vessel," and much more.

All of which sounds right up George Santos' alley.