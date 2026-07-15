Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 5 Cast Includes Candace Cameron Bure, Ruby Rose, And George Santos
As the great Hilarie Burton Morgan once said: "Make your money, honey!"
Great American Family star Candace Cameron Bure is taking that advice to heart, joining 14 other celebrity recruits — including "Batwoman" alum Ruby Rose and former politician and convicted felon George Santos — for Season 5 of Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."
Premiering Thursday, September 24 at 9 p.m., "Special Forces" Season 5 will deploy Bure & Co. to Malaysia "to endure the world's toughest test in the most hostile environment a soldier could operate in... the jungle," according to Fox. "Recruits must adapt to uncomfortable conditions, unpredictable terrain and harsh jungle warfare tasks, including a claustrophobic, high-pressure search of an underground bunker to find crucial military weapons; a supply load retrieval while suspended 300 feet above the jungle floor; endure a barrage of chemical gassing while retrieving coordinates of an enemy vessel," and much more.
All of which sounds right up George Santos' alley.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 5 Cast Revealed
The "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" Season 5 cast offers an eclectic mix of actors, athletes and reality-TV stars. In addition to Bure, Rose, and Santos, contestants include "Nashville" alum Oliver Hudson, former "Baywatch" star David Charvet, Real Housewife Brandi Glanville, Kyle Richards' ex Mauricio Umansky and their daughter Alexia, and "Jon & Kate Plus 8" survivor Collin Gosselin.
The full list of recruits reads as follows:
- Matt Barnes (NBA champion)
- Alycia Baumgardner (world champion boxer)
- Candace Cameron Bure ("Full House," "Fuller House")
- David Charvet ("Baywatch," "Melrose Place")
- Brandi Glanville ("The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills")
- Collin Gosselin ("Jon & Kate Plus 8")
- Oliver Hudson ("The Cleaning Lady," "Rules of Engagement")
- LeSean McCoy (NFL Super Bowl champion)
- Maxim Naumov (Olympic figure skater)
- Ruby Rose ("Batwoman," "Orange Is the New Black")
- George Santos (frequently impersonated by Bowen Yang on "Saturday Night Live")
- Hannah Stocking (comedian)
- Breana Tiesi ("Selling Sunset")
- Alexia Umansky ("Buying Beverly Hills")
- Mauricio Umansky ("Buying Beverly Hills")
Seasons past have included such headline-making contestants as Kate Gosselin, Savannah Chrisley, Stephen Baldwin, and Jussie Smollett. Will you be tuning in to see how Bure & Co. fare when tasked with the "World's Toughest Test"? Sound off in the comments.