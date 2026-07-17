5 Big Bang Theory Episodes To Watch Before Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

"Anything Can Happen Thursday" brought Leonard, Sheldon, Howard, Raj, and Penny to the Comic Center of Pasadena — she was looking for a gift for her nephew, a nephew never mentioned again! — marking Stuart Bloom's introduction. At this point, however, Stuart wasn't yet such a sad sack. In fact, he had moves.

After Leonard exposition-dumped that Stuart was a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, Penny approached the register, where Stuart traded a sketch he'd just drawn of her for her phone number. The two even went on an actual date, followed by a second outing that culminated in an off-screen makeout session during which Penny accidentally called out for Leonard.

At this point, it feels like a storyline from a parallel universe, but it really happened. So if you're brushing up on "The Big Bang Theory" before "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," don't skip the episode that introduced its unlikely hero.