Hal Williams, 227 & Sanford And Son Star, Dead At 91
Hal Williams, best known to TV audiences for his roles on the NBC classics "227" and "Sanford and Son," died Wednesday. He was 91.
A representative for Williams told Deadline that the veteran actor died at his home in Rancho Mirage, Calif. No cause of death was disclosed.
Williams' career spanned six decades, most recently bringing to life Autry Tucker, an elderly man fighting unlawful eviction, in two Season 1 episodes of CBS' "Matlock" reboot. He was perhaps best known, however, for his work on a pair of NBC sitcoms. He first recurred as Officer "Smitty" Smith throughout all six seasons of "Sanford and Son," later reprising the role on the short-lived spin-off "Sanford." He then starred opposite Marla Gibbs and Jackée Harry on "227" as Lester Jenkins, husband of Gibbs' Mary and father of Regina King's Brenda, appearing in all five seasons (116 episodes) of the sitcom.
"What a gentleman," Harry wrote on Instagram. "Hal always carried himself with grace, and he always had me laughing. I'll never forget him telling me to trade in my little Mercedes because, 'You're a star now!' He was also a stand-up guy who believed Black fathers on TV should be loving, present, and compassionate. He helped show America what that looked like. I'm so lucky to have worked closely with him. Rest in peace, my dear friend."
Looking Back at Hal Williams' Acting Career
Williams' television career began with an uncredited role in the 1970 TV movie "Swing Out, Sweet Land." That was followed by guest spots on such series as "Canon," "Dan August," "Good Times," "Gunsmoke," "Harry O," "The Jeffersons," "Kung Fu," "The New Dick Van Dyke Show," "Police Woman," the original "S.W.A.T.," and "That Girl."
Along the way, he landed a recurring role on "Sanford and Son," appearing in 17 episodes before being cast as Lester DeMott on the short-lived ABC sitcom "On the Rocks," which followed "Barney Miller" during the 1975-76 TV season. He later returned for three more episodes of "Sanford and Son" through 1977, then reprised Smitty throughout both seasons of the sequel series "Sanford," which ran from 1980 to 1981.
On the big screen, Williams starred as Sgt. L.C. Ross in 1980's "Private Benjamin," opposite Goldie Hawn, a role he reprised in the three-season CBS comedy of the same name, which aired from 1981 to 1983. His signature role as Lester Jenkins on "227" would come two years later.
His final series-regular role followed in 1993, starring opposite Sinbad on the short-lived Fox comedy "The Sinbad Show." Additional TV credits included episodes of "L.A. Law," "Moesha," "Moonlight," "Mr. Mayor," "The Mayor," and "Parks and Recreation."
Ernest Harden Jr. — recently Emmy-nominated for his role as Louie Cloverfield on "The Pitt," and who played Earl Mitchell, son of Williams' Frank, in a 1978 episode of "Good Times" — was among those paying tribute late Wednesday, writing on Instagram: "I'd just spoken to him for an hour on FaceTime yesterday. He binge-watched 'The Pitt' on the plane back from Ohio and congratulated me on my nomination. We ended our conversation when he felt a little jet lag and needed to rest. My heart is heavy today. He always called me son."