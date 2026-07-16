Hal Williams, 227 & Sanford And Son Star, Dead At 91

Hal Williams, best known to TV audiences for his roles on the NBC classics "227" and "Sanford and Son," died Wednesday. He was 91.

A representative for Williams told Deadline that the veteran actor died at his home in Rancho Mirage, Calif. No cause of death was disclosed.

Williams' career spanned six decades, most recently bringing to life Autry Tucker, an elderly man fighting unlawful eviction, in two Season 1 episodes of CBS' "Matlock" reboot. He was perhaps best known, however, for his work on a pair of NBC sitcoms. He first recurred as Officer "Smitty" Smith throughout all six seasons of "Sanford and Son," later reprising the role on the short-lived spin-off "Sanford." He then starred opposite Marla Gibbs and Jackée Harry on "227" as Lester Jenkins, husband of Gibbs' Mary and father of Regina King's Brenda, appearing in all five seasons (116 episodes) of the sitcom.

"What a gentleman," Harry wrote on Instagram. "Hal always carried himself with grace, and he always had me laughing. I'll never forget him telling me to trade in my little Mercedes because, 'You're a star now!' He was also a stand-up guy who believed Black fathers on TV should be loving, present, and compassionate. He helped show America what that looked like. I'm so lucky to have worked closely with him. Rest in peace, my dear friend."