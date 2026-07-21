10 Forgotten '80s Cartoons Still Worth Watching Today
We recently posted an article highlighting the best forgotten cartoons of the 1990s and then decided, what the heck, let's travel back another decade and shine a spotlight on the overlooked animated gems from the '80s that somehow slipped through the cracks.
What a journey! Along the way, we rediscovered a heap of shows we'd completely forgotten, triggering a tidal wave of nostalgia centered on dinosaurs, bouncing bears, more dinosaurs, fat cats, and shape-shifting robots. No doubt, the '80s really were a special era for cartoons. Absurd premises ruled the day. Who needed logic when you could watch a giant anime robot transform in space before blasting the bejesus out of some mechanized alien overlord?
Sure, the world has changed, but these forgotten '80s cartoons are still worth revisiting. Some are action-packed spectacles. Others are charming fantasy adventures. All captured kids' imaginations during their original runs, and many still possess the magic to do so today. Whether you're revisiting an old favorite or discovering one for the first time, these forgotten cartoons deserve another spin.
Dino-Riders
Dinosaurs have friggin' lasers on their heads, folks. That's really all you need to know about "Dino-Riders," a rip-roaring adventure that made its debut in 1988, lasted only one season, but produced an incredibly innovative toy line.
When a group of peaceful Valorians flees their home planet after an invasion by the evil Rulons, they accidentally time-warp back to prehistoric Earth. Naturally, our heroes do what any sane person would do and befriend the dinosaur inhabitants using telepathic AMP necklaces. The Rulons, on the other hand, enslave the reptilian beasts and wage war on the good guys. Cue the abundant action sequences featuring laser cannons mounted on dinosaurs. It's every kid's dream.
One caveat with "Dino-Riders," and most of the series on this list, is that these shows were never meant to appeal to adults. The absurd plot exists largely so we can watch Questar ride into combat atop a massive Torosaurus against the evil Krulos, one of the era's coolest-looking villains. The series doesn't tackle heady themes or send any of its characters on a journey of self-reflection.
No, "Dino-Riders" requires viewers to embrace the absurdity and simply enjoy it for what it is: a fun, late '80s prehistoric adventure about good versus evil.
SilverHawks
Produced by the same team behind "ThunderCats" (one of our favorite TV cats, by the way), "SilverHawks" more or less follows the same formula — but in space. Instead of cats battling an evil sorcerer, this galactic adventure follows a team of humans enhanced with cybernetic implants — meaning they're composed almost entirely of metal and can sprout wings — as they travel the galaxy battling the villainous MonStar and his goons.
Mon*Star escapes prison, you see, and so Commander Stargazer — what a name! — calls upon the SilverHawks, led by the heroic Quicksilver, to save the day. Aiding our hero are Bluegrass, a pilot with a quick wit; Steelheart, a compassionate and resourceful teammate; Steelwill, the muscle; and Copper Kidd, a young recruit with incredible speed.
Each episode follows a similar pattern, but it's always fun tuning in to see what new villain designs the production team cooks up from week to week. Plus, the numerous large-scale battles look great.
Overall, younger kids might get a kick out of this fast-paced cartoon. At the very least, they'll marvel at Quicksilver's heroics and impressive arsenal, and shriek at MonStar's powered-up form. It's delightfully silly '80s entertainment that should please "ThunderCats" fans craving more of Rankin/Bass Productions' signature style.
Denver, the Last Dinosaur
In the 1980s, producers fully embraced the dinosaur craze. We already mentioned "Dino-Riders," but there were plenty of other shows designed around the prehistoric monsters, including the forgotten "Denver, the Last Dinosaur."
Armed with a catchy theme song and a cool (by '80s standards) reptilian lead, this brightly colored adventure doesn't waste time sending humans back to prehistoric times. Instead, a group of fun-loving California teens stumbles upon a dinosaur egg that hatches into Denver, a guitar-loving, er, lizard who joins them on their misadventures while trying to remain hidden from the public.
Again, you either buy into the silly premise or watch something else.
Denver assimilates quite nicely into '80s culture. He skateboards, loves music, surfs, hangs out at the mall, and even looks like he's sporting a mohawk. Yes, there are bad guys, namely Morton Fizzback, a greedy rock promoter yearning to capture and use Denver for fame and power. And yet, it's all harmless fun with easy-to-digest messages about friendship, teamwork, and making the right decisions.
"Denver" never takes itself too seriously. It's a lighthearted adventure with an endlessly charming lead character, capturing '80s culture in a way that feels like a time capsule. The animation is modest, but "Denver" will appeal to youngsters craving wholesome entertainment.
Challenge of the GoBots
Every kid in the 1980s seemed to watch "Transformers." Or, at the very least, they knew Optimus Prime and his band of robots in disguise. However, another transforming robot toy line actually beat Hasbro's iconic franchise to store shelves by a full year: "GoBots."
Marketed in North America by toy company Tonka and based on Bandai's Japanese "Machine Robo" line, GoBots hit store shelves in 1983 before inspiring the animated series "Challenge of the GoBots," which debuted just days before the original "Transformers" cartoon. Of course, Hasbro eventually acquired the GoBots brand when it purchased Tonka in 1991, but don't be fooled, "Challenge of the GoBots" is pretty great.
Like "Transformers," "GoBots" follows a group of heroic transforming robots known as the Guardians, who arrive on Earth to protect humanity from the evil Renegades. Both factions hide in plain sight, transforming into everyday vehicles as they wage war. Good times.
Despite the limited animation, "Challenge of the GoBots" features a surprisingly engaging central conflict. It's doubtful viewers will gravitate toward Leader-1 and Cy-Kill the way they do with Optimus Prime and Megatron, but overall, this action-packed extravaganza has imagination and creativity to spare. Kids will dig the unique character designs and slick vehicles, and older viewers will enjoy what is ostensibly an alternate "Transformers" universe. It may not be as shiny, but "Challenge of the GoBots" still delivers plenty of robo-sized adventure. And hey, the GoBots are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
Adventures of the Gummi Bears
"Gummi Bears, bouncing here and there and everywhere. High adventure that's beyond compare. They are the Gummi Bears!" Come on, even by modern standards, the opening ballad to Disney's "Gummi Bears" is absolute fire. Once that catchy theme hits, you know you're in for a fun half hour of playful — yet, high stakes — adventure.
It helps to have the Mouse House in your corner, and Disney's animators clearly put a lot of effort into the show's visuals. No, really — "Gummi Bears" still looks great. Characters are expressive, backgrounds are colorful and detailed, and the writing is pretty darned sharp for a kids' TV show.
The story follows a group of lovable, bouncy bears who live in a tree located in the medieval kingdom of Dunwyn. Teaming up with a young squire named Cavin and aided by a magical potion that gives them bouncing abilities, our heroes protect the kingdom from the sneering Duke Igthorn.
Unlike many entries on this list, "Gummi Bears" wasn't merely designed to sell toys. Instead, the series focused heavily on world-building, crafting a magical world filled with castles, monsters, dragons, and other fantasy elements that made it feel a tad more special than your typical cartoon. And again, that theme song rocks.
Snorks
"Snorks" is one of those shows that gets overlooked because, well, it's basically a knockoff of a more popular franchise. In this case, "The Smurfs." And look, we fully agree with that sentiment. Still, "Snorks" borrows plenty from its classic blue counterparts while doing enough differently to carve out its own identity.
For starters, "Snorks" eschews the medieval-style forest in favor of a more modern universe — this one based entirely in the ocean world of Snorkland. Here, our round-faced, bug-eyed creatures embrace technology. They drive cars, go to familiar-looking schools, watch sports, and even attend underwater amusement parks. We experience it all through the eyes of our main characters: Allstar Seaworthy, Casey Kelp, Dimmy Finster, Daffney Gillfin, and Junior Wetworth, who deal with the usual teenage fare — friendships, romance, and the occasional mystery — while also thwarting greedy villains.
Okay, so it's not the most original show of the bunch, but "Snorks" is whimsical and colorful enough for youngsters looking for a breezy adventure. Once you take a gander at its imaginative ocean world, you'll want to dive into this amiable series and explore every corner of Snorkland.
Heathcliff
Speaking of unfair comparisons, "Heathcliff" is another series that gets unfairly pushed aside thanks to the emergence of more robust competition. Debuting in 1980, "Heathcliff" follows a large, orange, street-savvy tabby cat whose mischievous antics keep the entire neighborhood on its toes. Despite his energetic demeanor, Heathcliff never quite escaped Garfield's shadow.
Too bad, because while these protagonists may share a similar design, their respective personalities have very little in common. Heathcliff is more mischievous troublemaker than lazy house cat. He spends much of his time in junkyards, alleys, and city streets, chasing dogs, going on treasure hunts, and finding clever ways to outsmart his opponents. Heathcliff is funky and energetic, while Garfield is, well, lethargic.
That's just as well because it means viewers can enjoy both shows for different reasons. And look, we'll never say "Heathcliff" is better than Jim Davis' iconic cat ... he just offers a different perspective on the feline experience. Flanked by his motley crew of equally rascally street cats, Heathcliff embraces his chaotic world and always comes out on top. He's the original orange comic-strip cat, and certainly deserves more than history has afforded him.
The New Adventures of Johnny Quest
It's weird to think that by the time "The New Adventures of Jonny Quest" hit TV screens, the original Hanna-Barbera series, 1964's "Jonny Quest," already felt like a relic from another era of television. Four decades later, "The New Adventures of Jonny Quest" has itself become a long-lost relic of the '80s, just waiting to be rediscovered.
Hopefully, we can help with that.
More mature in its approach than most of the cartoons on this list, "The New Adventures of Jonny Quest" follows the titular young adventurer as he travels the globe with his scientist father, Dr. Benton Quest, best friend Hadji, and bodyguard Race Bannon, uncovering mysteries, exploring exotic locations, and battling dangerous villains. Surprisingly, this modern (at the time) revival embraces a grittier tone, often evoking Indiana Jones or James Bond more than a typical Saturday morning cartoon. There's action aplenty, cool bad guys, fun gadgets and technology, clever mysteries, and enough thrills to keep older audiences invested.
Don't be too dissuaded by its old-school visual style, either. While the animation looks a little dated by today's standards, "The New Adventures of Jonny Quest" succeeds on the strength of its storytelling and remains one of the smartest and — dare we say it? — most cinematic cartoons of its era.
Macron 1
With "Voltron: Defender of the Universe" and "Robotech" dominating Saturday mornings, "Macron 1" arrived just in time to capitalize on America's appetite for intense — and often goofy — Japanese giant-robot action. Unfortunately, the series never quite escaped comparisons to its counterparts, damning it to the genre's discount bin as a mediocre knockoff.
Hogwash.
While certainly a step down from the aforementioned "Voltron" and "Robotech," "Macron 1" still kicks plenty of butt. Combining two unrelated anime — "GoShogun" and "Srungle" — not always seamlessly, this high-tech action series follows a team of elite pilots as they attempt to reclaim Earth from the tyrannical Emperor Darkstar. Naturally, their individual vehicles combine to form the mighty Macron 1, a towering robot equipped with an arsenal of futuristic weaponry, including its signature sword.
Cue endless dogfights, giant robot battles, and just about every assortment of combat you can think of. No, it never reaches the heights of "Voltron" or "Robotech," but "Macron 1" offers enough serialized storytelling, over-the-top action, and mecha mayhem to satisfy anyone craving another slam-bang robot adventure that only the '80s could produce.
M.A.S.K.
Chances are, if you grew up in the '80s, you were at least aware of "M.A.S.K.," even if you never actually watched it. Ostensibly "G.I. Joe" mixed with "Transformers" and a dash of James Bond, this entertaining action series centers on the secret task force M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) as its members battle the criminal organization V.E.N.O.M. (Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem) across the globe.
Equipped with high-tech masks that grant each wearer a unique superpower and incredible transforming vehicles, our heroes — Matt Trakker, Bruce Sato, Alex Sector, and Dusty Hayes — go toe-to-toe with Miles Mayhem, the ruthless leader of V.E.N.O.M., and his top operatives. Basically, someone clearly pitched the idea of combining every popular action series on television into a single adventure and probably walked away with a fortune in toy sales.
"M.A.S.K." doesn't reinvent the genre, nor does it possess the originality of its more celebrated contemporaries. And yet, we still have a soft spot for this action-packed slice of '80s television. The characters are cool, the vehicles are awesome, the toy line was genuinely inspired, and that theme song still packs quite a punch.
It's high-octane '80s TV at its absolute finest.