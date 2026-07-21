10 Forgotten '80s Cartoons Still Worth Watching Today

We recently posted an article highlighting the best forgotten cartoons of the 1990s and then decided, what the heck, let's travel back another decade and shine a spotlight on the overlooked animated gems from the '80s that somehow slipped through the cracks.

What a journey! Along the way, we rediscovered a heap of shows we'd completely forgotten, triggering a tidal wave of nostalgia centered on dinosaurs, bouncing bears, more dinosaurs, fat cats, and shape-shifting robots. No doubt, the '80s really were a special era for cartoons. Absurd premises ruled the day. Who needed logic when you could watch a giant anime robot transform in space before blasting the bejesus out of some mechanized alien overlord?

Sure, the world has changed, but these forgotten '80s cartoons are still worth revisiting. Some are action-packed spectacles. Others are charming fantasy adventures. All captured kids' imaginations during their original runs, and many still possess the magic to do so today. Whether you're revisiting an old favorite or discovering one for the first time, these forgotten cartoons deserve another spin.