Sam Neill's Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Sam Neill's cause of death was pneumonia, his longtime manager Philip Grenz revealed in a statement obtained by TVLine. The actor died Monday at a Sydney, Australia hospital at the age of 78.

Grenz chose to report Neill's true cause of death in order to correct "inaccurate and outright falsehoods" spreading in the media.

Neill had been battling a form of blood cancer since 2022, but revealed in April that he was cancer free. According to Grenz's statement, Neill's family said his death was "sudden and unexpected."

"As Sam Neill's longtime rep, I spoke with his family and wish to clarify some details for his fans," Grenz said. "Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy."

He added: "I'd like to thank those who were truly close to Sam for considering his privacy with the respect he earned and his loved ones need and deserve during this immeasurably difficult time."

Grenz also noted that Neill had recently filmed "four projects back-to-back... all of which will be released within the coming months."