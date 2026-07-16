Power Origins First Footage: Get A Good Look At Ghost And Tommy As Teens In Franchise's Latest Prequel

Ladies and gentlemen, corner boys and connects: Here are your new "Power" players in action.

Starz on Thursday released the first footage from "Power: Origins," its upcoming "Power" prequel that's focused on franchise characters James "Ghost" St. Patrick, Tommy Egan, and Kanan Stark as young men.

As you'll see in the video above, Spence Moore ("Brilliant Minds") plays Ghost, the role previously inhabited by Omari Hardwick. Charlie Mann (BBC One's "Crookhaven") plays Tommy, the character originated by Joseph Sikora. And MeKai Curtis reprises Kanan, whom he currently plays in "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." (The character was played by "Power" executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in the original series.)

On a related note: The series finale of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" will be available to watch Friday, August 7, on the Starz app and all Starz on-demand and streaming platforms. Per the network, the events of that episode will set up the new spinoff.