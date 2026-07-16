Power Origins First Footage: Get A Good Look At Ghost And Tommy As Teens In Franchise's Latest Prequel
Ladies and gentlemen, corner boys and connects: Here are your new "Power" players in action.
Starz on Thursday released the first footage from "Power: Origins," its upcoming "Power" prequel that's focused on franchise characters James "Ghost" St. Patrick, Tommy Egan, and Kanan Stark as young men.
As you'll see in the video above, Spence Moore ("Brilliant Minds") plays Ghost, the role previously inhabited by Omari Hardwick. Charlie Mann (BBC One's "Crookhaven") plays Tommy, the character originated by Joseph Sikora. And MeKai Curtis reprises Kanan, whom he currently plays in "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." (The character was played by "Power" executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in the original series.)
On a related note: The series finale of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" will be available to watch Friday, August 7, on the Starz app and all Starz on-demand and streaming platforms. Per the network, the events of that episode will set up the new spinoff.
What is Power: Origins about?
Per the official logline: "'Power: Origins' will continue to explore the 'Power' universe in fresh and compelling ways, delving into the action-packed origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. A fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the 'Power' franchise, 'Power: Origins' will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men on the rise, determined to become legends in the game."
In addition to "Origins," "Power" has spawned four offshoot series: "Power Book II: Ghost," the previously mentioned "Raising Kanan," "Power Book IV: Force," and the recently ordered "Power: Legacy," which will follow Joseph Sikora's Tommy and Michael Rainey Jr.'s Tariq after the events of "Book IV: Force."
"Power: Origins" was created by Courtney A. Kemp and Sascha Penn; Penn also will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The series is currently in production in New Jersey.
Press PLAY on the video above to get your first look at the latest "Power" outlet, check out the just-released photos above, then hit the comments with your thoughts!