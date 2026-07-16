The Mary Tyler Moore Show Spawned Three Hit Series (But You May Only Remember Two)

The '70s were a glorious time to be a TV viewer, and they were also pretty great for fans of spinoffs. As soon as a series started to find significant traction in the Nielsen ratings, someone in the mix — be it the studio, the network, or the series' producers — would inevitably begin searching for a secondary character within the series who could easily slip away from the show and successfully have the spotlight shifted to them for their own series.

In the case of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which was ranked as one of the best CBS shows of all time, the series had a wealth of characters to choose from. Given the increasing number of storylines revolving around Mary Richards' work life, the producers opted to spin off two of Mary's friends from outside of the office into their own titular series: Rhoda Morgenstern (Valerie Harper) and Phyllis Lindstrom (Cloris Leachman). After the series ended, however, all of the characters became available, at which point the decision was made to go in a different direction with Mary's TV newsroom boss, Lou Grant (Ed Asner), transplanting him into the world of print journalism and making him the titular character in an hour-long drama.

"Rhoda" and "Lou Grant" ran for five seasons each, making their mark on the TV landscape, but "Phyllis" wasn't quite so successful, wrapping its run after only two seasons. Then again, "Phyllis" had to deal with more problems behind the scenes than its sister series.