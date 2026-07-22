The Only Known Footage Of A Classic Beatles Performance Was Saved By A Doctor Who Episode

Back in the '60s, a famous crossover between "Doctor Who" and The Beatles prevented one of the band's performances from disappearing, TARDIS-like, into thin air. In the first episode of the 1965 story, "The Chase," The Beatles can be seen performing "Ticket to Ride" on "Top of the Pops" through the TARDIS' time-space visualizer.

The classic rock group participated in Britain's top pop show in April of that same year, but the original footage of the performance has since been wiped. According to the BBC, the only record is in the short clip shown on "Doctor Who." Due to copyright laws, several audiences are unable to watch it on streaming or on DVDs distributed internationally. The Beatles' imagery and music are so hard to license, even "For All Mankind" changed an Easter egg over lawsuit fears.

The Beatles might appear in "The Chase" through video footage, but the band was originally supposed to guest star in the series, playing older versions of themselves performing at a 50th anniversary show. The idea was scrapped by Brian Epstein, the band's manager at the time, who believed that this cameo wouldn't be a good fit for them.

The scene where The Beatles' "Ticket to Ride" performance appears in the series features the Doctor (William Hartnell) and his companions bopping along. A British space colonist from the future named Vicki (Maureen O'Brien) even says, "They're marvelous, but I didn't know they played classical music." Although the line was supposed to be ironic, it has become arguably accurate in hindsight, since The Beatles have long been considered a defining classic rock group.