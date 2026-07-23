'80s Sitcom Superstar Suzanne Somers Had A Second Secret Three's Company Role

If you can whistle the theme song to "Three's Company," you know this exact visual: Jack Tripper rides a bicycle down the boardwalk, catches a glimpse of a faceless brunette walking ahead of him, and promptly wipes out. That mysterious beach beauty wasn't just a random extra, either.

One of the best ABC TV shows of all time, "Three's Company" was a '70s and '80s sitcom starring the late John Ritter as Jack, a culinary student who pretends to be gay so his landlord will allow him to room with two women: The quick-witted Janet Wood, played by Joyce DeWitt, and bubbly, blonde Chrissy Snow, played by the late Suzanne Somers. During the opening credits, Chrissy is first seen sunbathing out on the patio, as she's accidentally splashed with water when Janet tends to her plants. But, technically, that isn't the first glimpse of Somers. She also played the faceless brunette — and there's a fun reason why the "Step By Step" alum had to pull double duty.

According to Chris Mann's 1998 behind-the-scenes retrospective book, "Come and Knock on Our Door: A Hers and Hers and His Guide to Three's Company," the iconic moment in opening sequence was totally improvised. One February afternoon, the cast and director, Bill Hobin, rushed to Santa Monica's Ocean Front Walk with zero scripts, no storyboards, little budget, and a tight schedule.