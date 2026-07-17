TVLine Asks: Are DWTS: The Next Pro Contestants Ready For DWTS? What's All American Teasing? Is The Hawk Giving Zoolander? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," "All American," "The Hawk," and more!
1 | Did any other "Five Star Weekend" viewers catch the reunion between D'Arcy Carden (Brooke) and Roberta Colindrez (Sunny), who previously shared the screen as Rockford Peaches players in Prime Video's "A League of Their Own"?
2 | On "House of the Dragon," is there any chance that's not Aegon's baby in Helaena's belly? And we know that Daemon doesn't always think highly of Rhaenyra's intelligence, but does he actually believe she'll buy his story about an unknown dragonrider being the person who caused Jace's death?
3 | How is it even remotely possible that "Big Brother" newbie Ashley has never, ever had a burger? (And do you think she's lying?) Plus, don't you miss the days when the HOH comp aired live on eviction night?
We're also wondering...
4 | In the midst of the darkest "My Adventures With Superman" episode yet, can we at least take a moment to appreciate how stinkin' cute baby Superboy is in these flashbacks?
5 | Are you a little skeptical that any of the contestants on "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" are ready to become full-fledged "DWTS" professionals? And how is this not a lose-lose situation for contestant Stephani Sosa? (If she wins the show, there will be accusations of favoritism and nepotism; if she loses, she will have gone from actual "DWTS" troupe member to a completely dismissed dancer from the franchise. Odd!)
6 | "All American" fans, what are your guesses for Amina's big cliffhanger secret? Surely pregnancy is too obvious, right?
7 | If the Senate approves the House's bill to make daylight saving time permanent, should all the credit go to "Veep" congressman Jonah Ryan?
8 | Did you love (or loathe) Major League Baseball's All-Star Game having all the starters sign a giant Constitution as a nod to the annual event's Philadelphia setting?
9 | With "The Challenge: Cutthroat" allowing captains to solely dictate how the prize money is shared, will Johnny Bananas' savage "Rivals III" move (where he screwed over partner Sarah Rice and kept her share of the cash) make him a big target? And why aren't we calling this "The Challenge: Cutthroat 2," following the numerical titles of the "Rivals," "Exes," "Gauntlet," and "Inferno" follow-ups? Also, though competition beast Keanu Soto is a sensible "Big Brother" alum to cast on "The Challenge," are you a little more puzzled by the addition of Reilly Smedley, who was evicted second from "BB25"?
We're still curious about...
10 | Should the fine folks behind Prime Video's "Ride or Die" have maybe considered hiring younger actors for the flashbacks instead of whatever uncanny valley de-aging software they used? And did "Rooster" star Charly Clive's blink-and-you'd-miss-it guest spot in Episode 4 have you wondering just how long ago this show was actually filmed?
11 | After that "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" finale, are you thinking the Souter Group is behind that threatening message to Paula, or is it somebody totally new? And did you just realize during the custody hearing that Karl's last name is Hendricks — and one of Tatiana Maslany's "Orphan Black" clones was soccer mom Alison Hendrix?
12 | Does Will Ferrell's blonde 'do in "The Hawk" remind anyone else of "Zoolander" baddie Jacobim Mugatu? And does it strike anyone else as odd that both Wilson brothers are currently starring in golf comedies — Owen in "Stick," Luke in "The Hawk"?
13 | "Project Runway" fans, were you buying Bryan's tears when he gave that speech imploring the rest of the group to save his nemesis Bi from elimination? Was he just trying to keep his former intern around — someone he thinks is too weak to win — to improve his own chances at victory?
14 | On "Criminal Minds," did you at first think James Crowley's saying "need" instead of "want" — which was printed on the card the BAU showed him — was a continuity error? Also, did the writers set a land speed record with how quickly they turned Connor Storrie's Lance from a menacing jerk to a heart-in-the-right-place wannabe hero?
15 | What are your first impressions of the new "Married at First Sight" experts Paul C. Brunson and Dr. Lisa Paz? Do you think two mentors is enough to help guide a gaggle of strangers through experimental marriages?
16 | In "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland," did we miss the part where the White Rabbit gave those children permission to enter his home, drink his tea, and eat all his food while he was on vacation? And can we get Brandy and Rita Ora in the studio for a non-Descendants collab ASAP?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!