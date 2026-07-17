TVLine Asks: Are DWTS: The Next Pro Contestants Ready For DWTS? What's All American Teasing? Is The Hawk Giving Zoolander? And More

10 | Should the fine folks behind Prime Video's "Ride or Die" have maybe considered hiring younger actors for the flashbacks instead of whatever uncanny valley de-aging software they used? And did "Rooster" star Charly Clive's blink-and-you'd-miss-it guest spot in Episode 4 have you wondering just how long ago this show was actually filmed?

11 | After that "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" finale, are you thinking the Souter Group is behind that threatening message to Paula, or is it somebody totally new? And did you just realize during the custody hearing that Karl's last name is Hendricks — and one of Tatiana Maslany's "Orphan Black" clones was soccer mom Alison Hendrix?

12 | Does Will Ferrell's blonde 'do in "The Hawk" remind anyone else of "Zoolander" baddie Jacobim Mugatu? And does it strike anyone else as odd that both Wilson brothers are currently starring in golf comedies — Owen in "Stick," Luke in "The Hawk"?

13 | "Project Runway" fans, were you buying Bryan's tears when he gave that speech imploring the rest of the group to save his nemesis Bi from elimination? Was he just trying to keep his former intern around — someone he thinks is too weak to win — to improve his own chances at victory?

14 | On "Criminal Minds," did you at first think James Crowley's saying "need" instead of "want" — which was printed on the card the BAU showed him — was a continuity error? Also, did the writers set a land speed record with how quickly they turned Connor Storrie's Lance from a menacing jerk to a heart-in-the-right-place wannabe hero?

15 | What are your first impressions of the new "Married at First Sight" experts Paul C. Brunson and Dr. Lisa Paz? Do you think two mentors is enough to help guide a gaggle of strangers through experimental marriages?

16 | In "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland," did we miss the part where the White Rabbit gave those children permission to enter his home, drink his tea, and eat all his food while he was on vacation? And can we get Brandy and Rita Ora in the studio for a non-Descendants collab ASAP?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!