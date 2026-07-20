Quote Of The Day By Lena Dunham: 'Never Mistake Maintenance For Care, Attention For Love, Or Even...'

After rising to fame in her 20s, Lena Dunham has spent recent years reflecting on that early success. In doing so, she's finally become what her "Girls" character had so desperately desired: Dunham is quite possibly the voice of the Millenial generation. (Or at least, a voice!)

In April 2026, Dunham released "Famesick," a memoir that explores her own celebrity and her divisive personality after creating and starring in HBO's "Girls." The series ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017, and was recently named one of TVLine's Best Shows of the 21st Century.

Though Dunham is best known for her work on "Girls," she also wrote, directed, and starred in the independent film "Tiny Furniture"; she wrote and directed "Sharp Stick" and "Catherine Called Birdy"; and in 2025, she co-created "Too Much," a Netflix series starring "Hacks" breakout Meg Stalter.

Dunham's wide range of Hollywood experiences — both in front of and behind the camera — provides her with unique insight to deliver today's quote of the day.