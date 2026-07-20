Quote Of The Day By Lena Dunham: 'Never Mistake Maintenance For Care, Attention For Love, Or Even...'
After rising to fame in her 20s, Lena Dunham has spent recent years reflecting on that early success. In doing so, she's finally become what her "Girls" character had so desperately desired: Dunham is quite possibly the voice of the Millenial generation. (Or at least, a voice!)
In April 2026, Dunham released "Famesick," a memoir that explores her own celebrity and her divisive personality after creating and starring in HBO's "Girls." The series ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017, and was recently named one of TVLine's Best Shows of the 21st Century.
Though Dunham is best known for her work on "Girls," she also wrote, directed, and starred in the independent film "Tiny Furniture"; she wrote and directed "Sharp Stick" and "Catherine Called Birdy"; and in 2025, she co-created "Too Much," a Netflix series starring "Hacks" breakout Meg Stalter.
Dunham's wide range of Hollywood experiences — both in front of and behind the camera — provides her with unique insight to deliver today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Lena Dunham
"Never mistake maintenance for care, attention for love, or even love for empathy."
The quote above comes from Lena Dunham's memoir "Famesick," which explores her own time in the limelight while facing negative criticism about her personality and public-image.
Deeper Meaning of Lena Dunham's Quote — Self-Worth
In her memoir "Famesick," Lena Dunham recalls a pivotal conversation with her father, which provides insight on how we should navigate complex relationships.
"You're the goose that lays the golden egg," she remembers her father telling her while working on "Girls."
"He didn't mean it in a nice way," she writes. "He meant that the goose may be well-fed, well-nourished, coddled, and celebrated. But nobody protects that goose because they love it — they protect the eggs. And if the goose fails to make eggs, it goes from being a coddled pet to having its head chopped off faster than you can say 'duck liver pâté.'"
Dunham's words are a good reminder to us all to find stable and strong relationships that aren't dependent on financial or professional success.
More Quotes From Lena Dunham
* "The thing that's wild about being a young woman is you start out with all this hope and sense of your own promise and excitement, and a lot of times that is swiftly revoked. I always say the worst feeling is when you're dancing joyfully, then you accidentally hit your head on something, and you're so embarrassed. And that's what I feel like being a young woman is." – from her appearance on the podcast "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky"
* "I was born with such a healthy dose of guilt, shame, and self-hatred, which is in direct contrast to my almost pathological need to continuously express myself. Those things are dancing all the time." – from an interview with the New York Times
* "Illness, like fame, can make you contract into self because physical pain is one of the most selfish feelings that exists. All you want is to be out of it." – from an interview with the New York Times