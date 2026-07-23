The Breaking Bad Actor Who Requested That His Character Be Killed Off Sooner Than He Was
In a series filled with unforgettable antagonists, Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) was the volatile firecracker that helped set the stage for the numerous villains that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) would encounter during their perilous journey on "Breaking Bad." Usually, actors landing a meaty role on an acclaimed series would want to further capitalize on the opportunity for as long as they could, but Raymond Cruz requested that Tuco would be killed off from the series earlier than originally envisioned.
In an interview with AMC, Cruz admitted that he was not eager to return as the enforcer, despite the writers' initial plans to have his antagonistic arc lasting throughout the entirety of Season 2. "I asked them to kill me," he shared. "Honestly, I wasn't looking forward to coming back and doing the part." Cruz's comments reflect how physically exhausting it was to play Tuco, which was also showcased while filming a scene in which Aaron Paul suffered a nasty concussion. He ultimately appeared in only four episodes of "Breaking Bad," those being the final two episodes of Season 1 and the first two episodes of Season 2. Tuco met his demise early on during the series' run, dying in a shootout with Hank Schrader (Dean Norris).
Tuco Salamanca's story would eventually expand
Despite appearing in only four out of 62 episodes of "Breaking Bad," Tuco's legacy on the series is not to be forgotten. Tuco's explosive personality forces Walter and Jesse to reckon with how far they've already crossed into Albuquerque's broader criminal underworld. Following the character's death, the surviving members of the Salamanca family, including patriarch Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), are further developed. Not to mention, Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) enters the equation as the new primary antagonist, projecting a calculated and cold demeanor in stark contrast to Tuco's bravado.
Although the role took quite a toll on him, Cruz reprised the character in the prequel spinoff series "Better Call Saul," making a surprise appearance in the ending of the pilot, "Uno." In his appearances on the spinoff, Tuco maintains his unpredictable, violent nature while also being portrayed as sober — before he began indulging in the actual methamphetamine supply himself. Cruz would also play the character again in a playful Super Bowl ad for PopCorners, reuniting with his co-stars Cranston and Paul in a parody of their iconic meet-up scene in the Season 1 finale of "Breaking Bad."