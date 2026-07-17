Save The Dates: Extended X-Files Sequel, Mortal Kombat II Hits Streaming, And More
We're still waiting for Hulu's reboot of "The X-Files," but in the meantime, the streamer is giving us a little more Mulder and Scully.
A never-before-seen, R-rated director's cut of the 2008 movie sequel "The X-Files: I Want to Believe" will premiere Friday, August 14 on Hulu, "faithfully restoring" director Chris Carter's "original vision," per the official description. The new cut comes with a new title as well: "The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn."
The film, which followed the 1998 movie "The X-Files: Fight the Future," saw David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprise their TV roles as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. "Years after walking away from the FBI, Fox Mulder and Dr. Dana Scully are pulled back from the shadows when a federal agent vanishes without a trace," according to the official synopsis. "In a case you'd never see on TV, their only lead is a disgraced, defrocked priest claiming to have horrific psychic visions of the crime. Forced to confront the ghosts of their past, the partners must navigate a chilling winter landscape and an even darker human monstrosity. The truth of these crimes is out there somewhere... and it will take Mulder and Scully to find it."
In other scheduling news...
* New Line Cinema's "Mortal Kombat II," a sequel to 2021's "Mortal Kombat," will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning Friday, July 24. The film will also air on HBO on Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. Karl Urban stars as Hollywood actor-turned-fighter Johnny Cage, with Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, and Jessica McNamee returning as fellow fighters Jax, Liu Kang, and Sonya Blade.
* "Maigret" will return for Season 2 on Sunday, October 18 at 9 p.m. on PBS. In Season 2, Benjamin Wainwright's Chief Inspector Maigret "and his team of detectives investigate a series of haunting and complex crimes," per the official logline. Plus, "Maigret's unique brand of justice exposes him to the critical eye of his mentor, Police Director Xavier Guichard," played by Nathaniel Parker. "He decides that Maigret needs to be taught a lesson and deliberately weakens his team. With the pressure mounting inexorably, Maigret will be forced to make a choice between his personal life and his career."
* Former CW series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "iZombie," "Jane the Virgin," and "Reign," and MTV's "Awkward" and "Faking It," will begin streaming Saturday, August 1 on Pluto TV.