Save The Dates: Extended X-Files Sequel, Mortal Kombat II Hits Streaming, And More

We're still waiting for Hulu's reboot of "The X-Files," but in the meantime, the streamer is giving us a little more Mulder and Scully.

A never-before-seen, R-rated director's cut of the 2008 movie sequel "The X-Files: I Want to Believe" will premiere Friday, August 14 on Hulu, "faithfully restoring" director Chris Carter's "original vision," per the official description. The new cut comes with a new title as well: "The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn."

The film, which followed the 1998 movie "The X-Files: Fight the Future," saw David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprise their TV roles as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. "Years after walking away from the FBI, Fox Mulder and Dr. Dana Scully are pulled back from the shadows when a federal agent vanishes without a trace," according to the official synopsis. "In a case you'd never see on TV, their only lead is a disgraced, defrocked priest claiming to have horrific psychic visions of the crime. Forced to confront the ghosts of their past, the partners must navigate a chilling winter landscape and an even darker human monstrosity. The truth of these crimes is out there somewhere... and it will take Mulder and Scully to find it."