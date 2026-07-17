Regina King Pays Tribute To Her 227 TV Dad Hal Williams: 'Thank You For Being Such A Beautiful Part Of My Life'

Oscar winner Regina King is honoring her TV dad.

King posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to her "227" co-star Hal Williams, who died Wednesday at the age of 91. (Williams played Lester Jenkins, the father of King's character Brenda.) "I'm saddened by the passing of my TV dad, Hal Williams, but so grateful for the many years, memories and special moments we shared," her statement began.

"He lived 91 full years, and I feel incredibly fortunate that some of those years were shared with me," she added. "From the time I was young, he gave me a sense of safety that extended far beyond the work we did together. On a set where there could be so much noise, gossip and politicking, he sheltered me from much of it. He created a space where I could simply be young, feel cared for and do my work."

She noted that she and Williams shared a special connection that went beyond just playing father and daughter: "Because my parents were divorced and my own father wasn't always available, I was able to share moments with him that meant more to me than he may ever have known. I will always treasure the gentleness, steadiness and love he brought into my life."

Plus, she recalled getting to see Williams just recently: "I'm especially grateful that we were able to spend time together this past Christmas. You never know when the last time you'll see someone in this life will be, and I will hold that time close to my heart. Thank you for being such a beautiful part of my life. This is not goodbye. It's see you later. I love you. Live in peace, Dad."