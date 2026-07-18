Why Jim Parsons Was 'Miserable' At The Height Of The Big Bang Theory's Popularity

"The Big Bang Theory" was one of the biggest TV hits of this century, but star Jim Parsons now says he was "miserable" at the height of the show's popularity.

Parsons — who won four Emmys for playing genius physicist Sheldon Cooper on the CBS sitcom — admits in a new interview with All Out With Jon Dean that the show's success didn't bring him happiness: "I look back now and realize that there were many ways, at some of the best moments of my life, I was miserable. I was not happy. I was stressed."

The actor went on to explain that he was overwhelmed by the pressure he put on himself at that time: "I felt that there was so many plates I was supposed to be keeping in the air, and that the success and the good things of life that were happening were only due to this overworking discipline."

Despite the fame and fortune that his "Big Bang" role brought him, Parsons now says: "I wouldn't do that again for any amount of money, just because it was stressful and miserable at times. I made myself miserable." He added that his own "obsessive behavior" kept him from enjoying his success: "I had a list of things basically in my head that I had to get done in order to be comfortable and know that I could do my job right, which I don't think was true." And because of that, he had to sacrifice time with friends and family: "I missed tons of life."