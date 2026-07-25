5 Stars Who Were Fired From Their Own Sitcoms

Suzanne Somers played Chrissy, the third member of the hit show's roommate trio. At the start of Season 5, Somers demanded an equal salary to John Ritter, who played the show's star character, Jack Tripper, and reportedly made five times what she did.

"The show's response was, 'Who do you think you are?'" Somers told People in 2020. "They said, 'John Ritter is the star.'" Somers' husband, former TV producer Alan Hamel, believed that ABC wanted to "make an example of female actresses so that no other woman would ask to be paid what men were making. And then [Suzanne] was fired." As an apparent part of Somers' negotiating tactic, she would often call out sick right before the taping of Season 5 episodes, a strategy that frustrated a lot of the cast and crew.

"They painted me as 'she's trying to ruin the show,' and so the whole show — cast and crew — shunned me," Somers told ET in 2020. "... So, I never talked to anybody on that show ever again." Somers was soon replaced with Jenilee Harrison, who played Chrissy's cousin Cindy, a girl who shared much of Chrissy's personality and was given nearly the same dynamic with the other two main characters. Harrison herself was replaced in Season 6 by Priscilla Barnes as Terri Alden, who stuck around for the rest of the series.