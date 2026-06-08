Robert Downey Jr. Was Written Out Of His Own Character's Wedding On This Hit '90s Drama Series

Iron Man's departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have come amid a jaw-dropping moment of heroism, but the same can't be said for Robert Downey Jr.'s character in "Ally McBeal," who was unceremoniously written out of his own wedding.

Downey Jr. was introduced in the fourth season of "Ally McBeal" as Larry Paul, Ally's (Calista Flockheart) new colleague and love interest. But Downey Jr. was fired from Fox's legal comedy-drama after he was arrested in Culver City in April 2001 and pleaded guilty to cocaine possession. Creator David E. Kelley had to completely overhaul the Season 4 finale, in which Ally and Larry were supposed to get married.

"We were ending with the wedding and season five was arced out as their married life," Kelley told The Hollywood Reporter. "All that was thrown to the side when Robert had to take his leave. ... He'd been so good; he left a huge void, and there was a concern that we'd never rise to the same level again. But these things happen, and there was a lot of rewriting that always went on with 'Ally' anyway."