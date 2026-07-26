10 Best Miniseries Streaming On HBO Max, Ranked

HBO has been one of the most dependable production hubs for quality miniseries going back to the '80s, so it stands to reason that HBO Max would have maybe the strongest catalog of single-season TV shows of any streaming service. Of the hundreds of limited series available on HBO Max, many are worth watching, and dozens could reasonably be called great. The self-contained, open-and-shut format pairs especially well with HBO's knack for high-production, star-studded, cinematic storytelling — and that's not even getting into the available shows that were produced in-house by Max.

The following list compiles the 10 very best miniseries that you can watch right now on HBO Max; as it happens, they all originally aired on HBO in the U.S., though there are certainly plenty of great miniseries on the streamer that hail from other networks. As great as documentaries like "Planet Earth" and Spike Lee's "When the Levees Broke" are, this ranking focuses exclusively on scripted miniseries. You will find, though, that several of the shows ranked here are fact-based, and that even the ones with wholly fictional stories have plenty to say about the past and present of the world we live in.