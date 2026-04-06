15 Best TV Shows Created By Famous Movie Directors

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From Ida Lupino helming episodes of "The Twilight Zone" and "Gilligan's Island" to Steven Soderbergh directing the entirety of "The Knick," many of the best movie directors across all eras have dabbled in television. But, with TV auteurism historically being more centered around writers, rare are the cases in which film directors actually create TV shows themselves, as opposed to boarding them specifically as directors some time along the development process.

Still, there have been a good handful of notorious instances. This list looks at the 15 best TV series from around the world that were not just directed or produced, but effectively created by famous movie directors — either on the basis of them having received explicit "Created by" credit, or having written the shows in question in their entirety. Mind you, this leaves out several high-profile examples of shows that were helmed primarily or entirely by celebrity filmmakers, but were not actually created by them.