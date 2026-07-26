Why Babylon 5 Star Michael O'Hare Quit The Hit Sci-Fi Series

Michael O'Hare left his recurring role on "Babylon 5" after Season 1, but the reason why wasn't revealed until almost two decades later. The underrated sci-fi series, which aired five seasons in the '90s, featured O'Hare as Commander Jeffrey Sinclair — a skilled pilot originally written to lead "Babylon 5" from start to finish.

Unbeknownst to the general public at the time, O'Hare's mental heath was causing severe behavioral problems. Series creator J. Michael Straczynski only spoke on the record about the matter after O'Hare's death in 2012. "He began to manifest symptoms of psychosis where he talked about looking for messages to him in the papers, that the FBI was following him, that he was getting secret messages in television programs," Straczynski told the Television Academy. "Most of the time, he was fine, but every so often, under stress, out would come delusional behavior."

Straczynski, O'Hare, and Warner Bros. then came up with a treatment plan allowing the actor to continue filming Season 1. By the end of production, however, it was clear O'Hare had to leave the show to get the help he needed. "He held on by his fingernails for that season," Straczynski said. "I could see the toll it was taking ... He finished the season up, I pulled him into the office. I said, 'You and I both know this is getting worse. We both know you're not going to make it through another season if things stay the way they are.'"

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.