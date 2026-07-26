Why Scott Bakula's Jonathan Archer Was So Different From Every Other Star Trek Captain

Fans of "Star Trek" shows may have been accustomed to highly confident and capable captains leading the charge against threats, but Scott Bakula's Jonathan Archer introduced an entirely different brand of leader in "Star Trek: Enterprise."

Following in the footsteps of the iconic Captain James Kirk (William Shatner), Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), and others on previous "Star Trek" TV series (while preceding them in the timeline), Archer arrived as the new captain headlining "Star Trek: Enterprise," which aired four seasons from 2001 to 2005. Throughout the series, Archer evolves from an inexperienced captain to a proven lead officer.

In an interview with Den of Geek, series co-creator Rick Berman described how his approach to Archer's character in the prequel differed from previous approaches. "It was very important for us to have a captain who was not necessarily that sure of himself, because we wanted him to be different from all the other captains," Berman explained. "The other captains got on a spaceship at warp five or warp seven, they never thought twice about it. They ran into aliens every week and they never thought twice about it. We wanted a captain who was taking those first steps out into the galaxy; we wanted him to be a little green, a leader of men and at the same time, somebody who was in awe of everything he saw."