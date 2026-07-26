Entourage Creator Doug Ellin's Favorite Cameo On The HBO Series Was Art Imitating Life

Over the course of eight seasons and a feature film, HBO's "Entourage" constantly featured cameos including everyone from James Cameron to Pauly Shore. Yet for "Entourage" creator Doug Ellin, one cameo with a personal twist was his favorite of them all.

In a 2020 interview with Cultr, asked about his favorite cameo from the show, Ellis replied, "Having Bono say: 'Happy Birthday' to Johnny Drama on my actual birthday, during a U2 concert was pretty special."

The moment comes in the Season 2 episode "I Love You Too" where Johnny "Drama" Chase (Kevin Dillon) gets tickets to a U2 concert for his birthday. After singing the song "City of Blinding Lights" from the 2004 album "How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb," lead singer Bono gives Johnny Drama a birthday shoutout.