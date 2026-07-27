How The Archer Series Finale Finally Addressed One Of The Show's Biggest Mysteries

In an interview with Den of Geek, "Archer" executive producer Matt Thompson said the identity of Archer's father was something they had to address, even if it's still left ambiguous. "I hope everyone likes how we handled that question on the way out the animated door," he stated.

The mystery of Archer's father begins all the way back in the Season 1 finale, "Dial M for Mother," where Nikolai Jakov (Peter Newman), head of the KGB, calls Archer "son." This leads to Malory (Jessica Walter) revealing that she lied to Sterling about his father being a pilot known as Blackjack Archer. In fact, his father could be one of several men.

The closest "Archer" comes to a true reveal is in the Season 4 episode, "Once Bitten." In the episode, Archer is bit by a venomous snake. While dying, he has a memory of a man who says he's his father and gives him a stuffed alligator toy for his birthday. However, after the anti-venom wakes him up, Archer forgets this memory.