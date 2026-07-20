Scrubs: Joel Kim Booster Among Two Not Returning For Season 2

Joel Kim Booster appeared in six of Season 1's nine episodes of "Scrubs." He made his debut as Dr. Kevin Park in the revival's February 25 premiere, where Park was passed over for chief of medicine after outgoing chief Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley) passed the baton to his former protégé, Dr. John "J.D." Dorian (played by series star and executive producer Zach Braff).

As a result, J.D. and Park became instant rivals, only occasionally putting aside their differences when circumstances demanded it — as in Episode 6, "My V.I.P.," when they worked together to treat a Sacred Heart board member admitted with a mysterious health crisis.

X Mayo, meanwhile, made her debut as Charge Nurse Raymond in Episode 2, opposite fellow charge nurse Dubois (played by Michael James Scott, who will continue to recur in Season 2). Like Booster, she appeared in six of Season 1's nine episodes.

Sixteen cast members are confirmed to return for "Scrubs" Season 2, including returning series regulars Zach Braff (J.D.), Sarah Chalke (Elliot), and Donald Faison (Turk), and newly promoted series regular Ava Bunn (Tosh). For the full cast list, click here.