Scrubs Season 2 Cast Revealed: See Who's Returning — And Who's Now A Series Regular
Dr. John Dorian can't do it all on his own. Fortunately, TVLine can confirm which doctors, nurses, and familiar faces will be joining him in "Scrubs" Season 2.
Production on the revival's 10-episode second season is currently underway ahead of its fall run on ABC, though an exact premiere date has yet to be announced. Zach Braff (J.D.), Sarah Chalke (Elliot), and Donald Faison (Turk) will return, alongside newly promoted series regular Ava Bunn (Tosh).
John C. McGinley (Perry Cox), Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa), and Neil Flynn (The Janitor) will recur in Season 2, alongside Vanessa Bayer (Sibby), Rachel Bilson (J.D.'s newly introduced love interest Charlie), Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Robert Maschio (The Todd), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor), and Michael James Scott (Nurse Dubois).
Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) will also be back as a guest star. (Still no word on Ken Jenkins' Bob Kelso.)
Joel Kim Booster (Dr. Kevin Park) and X Mayo (Charge Nurse Raymond) will not return; for additional details, click here.
What Happened at the End of Scrubs Season 1?
"Scrubs" Season 1 ended with J.D. and Dr. Cox unsuccessfully trying to conceal the severity of Cox's autoimmune disease from Jordan, while Turk and Carla's efforts to set J.D. up with a new love interest led him to Charlie, whom he met in the gift shop. Elsewhere, Tosh and Asher shared their first kiss, Blake and Amara grew closer, and the Janitor made his long-awaited return, revealing that Maintenance Guy is his son. (Psst... is this Easter egg a bad omen for Dr. Cox?)
TVLine readers gave the "Scrubs" revival's first and last episodes — as well as its nine-episode freshman run overall — an average grade of "A," while TVLine hailed the series as "a revival with real purpose." Which storylines and returning characters are you hoping to see in Season 2?