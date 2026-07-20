The Rookie Boss Says Hulu's Extended Episode Fixes 'Underwhelming' Season 8 Scene — Plus, A Pivotal #Chenford Moment, Revealed!
Though "The Rookie" is not returning until 2027, fans of the ABC drama have received a special treat to tide us over: On Monday, Hulu began streaming a supersized cut of Season 8, Episode 10, "His Name Was Martin," featuring five-and-a-half minutes of never-before-seen footage. (The episode can be found in the Extras section of the ABC drama's Hulu landing page.)
The extended episode is very similar to the network cut. There are no large swaths of content missing from the shorter version that are present in the Hulu edit. Rather, Hulu's episode subtly paints a more textured picture of the story's main points — a bit more dialogue between Bailey and Lt. Grey here, and a few more tense exchanges between Harper and Miles there.
It begs the question: Is the extended cut even worth watching? "The Rookie" showrunner Alexi Hawley told TVLine he thinks so.
"I do think that those extra five or six minutes really lets the episode breathe in a way that just feels different," he said.
Plus, per Hawley, the episode improves upon a scene that always "felt a little underwhelming" for him.
The Rookie extended episode improves a Harper scene
"The one moment that I tweaked, which is better in the extended cut, is when Harper finds the body outside the building that she ends up hiding in," "The Rookie" showrunner Alexi Hawley revealed.
In the network version, Harper turns a corner outside of the abandoned hospital, and searches for a signal on her cell phone. She notices a person laying outside a door that's slightly ajar. She approaches the body. We watch her for just a moment through the door's open slit as she tries to check the victim's vitals before a zombie-like person bursts out of the door and attacks her.
The extended cut doesn't introduce any new story to that scene, but it does deliver a more ominous feeling. It begins with a wider shot, following Harper at a distance, making the viewer feel like someone is either watching our "Rookie" cop or there is danger looming somewhere outside of the frame. Then, when Harper approaches the victim, we see the injuries up close from Harper's point of view as the shot switches to her bodycam. We see her looking at the door, before things close in on the doors themselves, forcing viewers to stare directly into the darkness. Then, the person comes bursting out.
"The tension of waiting with that blackness of the doorway and everything — I didn't crack it for the network cut," Hawley admits. "It works now in the extended cut."
The Rookie extended episode features a #Chenford moment you won't want to miss
Hulu's special "Rookie" episode also features a pivotal #Chenford moment previously unknown to fans.
Before heading out for their shift, Tim approaches Lucy and Celina. "I really do have a bad feeling about today," he says.
The duo doesn't take Tim seriously, and they tease him for getting all spiritual on them.
"Look, there's nothing spiritual about the intuition a cop earns from years on the job, or a solider on the battlefield," he says. "When you'e been in enough dangerous situations, you know when things feel off."
He offers to ride with Lucy for the day to help protect her from whatever danger he senses. Lucy refuses, but Tim walks away from the conversation appearing to still feel uneasy about the day.
"I thought that was the hardest [scene] to cut," Hawley shared. "I really did think that it set up what was to come, the foreboding of it a little bit."
Alexi Hawley says The Rookie Season 9 starts shooting on Tuesday
Beyond setting up the foreboding nature of the single episode, the extended cut's #Chenford moment delivers an intimate look at our favorite "Rookie" couple. Though Tim often tries to keep himself professional with Lucy while at work, as exemplified by his by-the-book reaction to finding out she killed Martin, he clearly still spends time thinking about her, worrying over her, and trying to protect her on the clock. He even tries to intercept catastrophe before it strikes. (Of course, we already knew the man cares about Lucy, but we enjoy any opportunity at watching their love play out! Considering "The Rookie" fans love us some #Chenford, it was surprising to learn that this scene was cut!)
Speaking of #Chenford, we couldn't speak to Hawley without asking if there was anything he could tease about their fates in Season 9 after Season 8 ended on a cliffhanger with the couple getting kidnapped.
He couldn't say much, but he did reveal that "The Rookie" starts shooting Season 9 on Tuesday, July 21, with a premiere script he described as "super fun and romantic and emotional [with] a lot of action."
What was your favorite part of Hulu's extended episode of "The Rookie"? And did it only make you more excited for the show's return? Sound off in the comments!