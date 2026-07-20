The Rookie Boss Says Hulu's Extended Episode Fixes 'Underwhelming' Season 8 Scene — Plus, A Pivotal #Chenford Moment, Revealed!

Though "The Rookie" is not returning until 2027, fans of the ABC drama have received a special treat to tide us over: On Monday, Hulu began streaming a supersized cut of Season 8, Episode 10, "His Name Was Martin," featuring five-and-a-half minutes of never-before-seen footage. (The episode can be found in the Extras section of the ABC drama's Hulu landing page.)

The extended episode is very similar to the network cut. There are no large swaths of content missing from the shorter version that are present in the Hulu edit. Rather, Hulu's episode subtly paints a more textured picture of the story's main points — a bit more dialogue between Bailey and Lt. Grey here, and a few more tense exchanges between Harper and Miles there.

It begs the question: Is the extended cut even worth watching? "The Rookie" showrunner Alexi Hawley told TVLine he thinks so.

"I do think that those extra five or six minutes really lets the episode breathe in a way that just feels different," he said.

Plus, per Hawley, the episode improves upon a scene that always "felt a little underwhelming" for him.