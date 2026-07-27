Arrow's Creator Had One Major Regret About The Landmark DC Comics Show

Felicity Smoak was originally only meant to appear on one episode of "Arrow," but her instant on-screen chemistry with co-star Stephen Amell saw the character become a series regular. Felicity became a part of Team Arrow later on in the show's first season. The romantic tension between her and Oliver began to develop over the course of the second season, before they finally became a couple the following season. While their relationship went through its ups and downs, the pair ultimately ended up together on the series' final episode, which also marked Rickards' only appearance as Felicity on the final season of "Arrow."

Despite largely stepping away from the series in its final season, Rickards previously revealed she would return for an "Arrow" revival. Appearing on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast, Inside of You, Rickards said she would be interested in reprising her "Arrow" role in order to "give Felicity her flowers." She indicated that a return may allow her to fully do the character justice after Felicity "got a little lost in the later seasons." Rickards admitted there were "things that I wish that Felicity stood up for more" over the course of "Arrow."

"I love Felicity [so] I'm not doing it for 'Arrow' or really the fans. I'd be doing it for Felicity," Rickards said of a potential return. Amell has also previously indicated that he would be open to reprising the role of the Green Arrow.