10 Best Miniseries Streaming On Disney Plus, Ranked

Disney+ has only been around as a streaming service since late 2019, but it's already amassed an impressive library of movies and television shows spanning a wide range of genres and audiences. Though some of the best TV shows streaming on Disney+ right now include long-running sitcoms, animated gems, and series with the budgets of blockbuster movies, there are also plenty of miniseries that, despite only being a few episodes long, tell the most powerful stories you'll find on the platform.

That being said, the advantage many of these miniseries have is that they build on characters and worlds from other Disney properties. Whether they're Marvel Cinematic Universe or "Star Wars" characters getting deeper character studies, or beloved animated characters starring in their own series of shorts, these miniseries defy expectations to deliver some of the best narrative storytelling the company has ever produced.

In addition, the streaming service's collection of miniseries also includes short docuseries taking fans behind the scenes of some of the most iconic figures in the entertainment industry. Though not all the Disney+ miniseries mentioned in this list will appeal to every type of fan or scratch every itch you have in looking for the next series to binge-watch, we can guarantee they have made for some of the most surprising and engaging television programs in recent memory.