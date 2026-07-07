25 Best TV Shows Streaming On Disney Plus Right Now

If you're a fan of the Muppets, you'd be lucky to be subscribed to Disney+, where you have access to nearly the entire catalog of Muppet-related TV shows and movies. However, among the most underrated of Muppet projects is the original series that ran from 1976 to 1981. Every episode follows the titular puppets, led by Kermit the Frog, as they put on a variety show while dealing with the behind-the-scenes chaos caused by the eclectic Muppet cast.

Though it's certainly a product of its time, "The Muppet Show" is essentially a time capsule of late '70's Hollywood. The show featured guest stars like Gilda Radner and Christopher Reeve, featured Mark Hamill reprising his role as Luke Skywalker, and musicians like Debbie Harry and Elton John. If anything, an offering like "The Muppet Show" that combines traditional sketch with meta humor is a lost art form in and of itself.

If those less acquainted with "The Muppet Show" need a good primer as to what to expect from the 50-year-old series, Disney+ recently dropped a nostalgic revival special, featuring modern-day stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Seth Rogen, and Maya Rudolph. Although Kermit the Frog's voice sounds different in the new "The Muppet Show," watching it will only make you want more Muppets content, so thankfully, the original show is available to stream in full on Disney+.