25 Best TV Shows Streaming On Disney Plus Right Now
Disney+ has only been around for a little over six years, but it's already emerged as one of the best streaming services in a media landscape flooded with too many options. The streamer houses a vast collection of Disney-owned movies, including Pixar's entire catalog of tear-jerkers, the extended Marvel Cinematic Universe, and some of the earliest animated shorts ever created. Disney+ has also amassed an impressive library of television shows spanning the entire history of television.
In addition to the Disney-owned series available to stream for free on the platform, Disney+ has also created some of the best television of the past few years with its original programming, from spin-offs set in the "Star Wars" universe to brand-new seasons of sitcoms from TV's past. If that's not enough, Disney+ also has a partnership with Hulu to house even more television, offering a wide variety of content catered to both young audiences and adults equally. These iconic 25 shows can be watched on Disney+, providing hours upon hours of entertainment, assuming you haven't already seen most of them.
The Muppet Show
If you're a fan of the Muppets, you'd be lucky to be subscribed to Disney+, where you have access to nearly the entire catalog of Muppet-related TV shows and movies. However, among the most underrated of Muppet projects is the original series that ran from 1976 to 1981. Every episode follows the titular puppets, led by Kermit the Frog, as they put on a variety show while dealing with the behind-the-scenes chaos caused by the eclectic Muppet cast.
Though it's certainly a product of its time, "The Muppet Show" is essentially a time capsule of late '70's Hollywood. The show featured guest stars like Gilda Radner and Christopher Reeve, featured Mark Hamill reprising his role as Luke Skywalker, and musicians like Debbie Harry and Elton John. If anything, an offering like "The Muppet Show" that combines traditional sketch with meta humor is a lost art form in and of itself.
If those less acquainted with "The Muppet Show" need a good primer as to what to expect from the 50-year-old series, Disney+ recently dropped a nostalgic revival special, featuring modern-day stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Seth Rogen, and Maya Rudolph. Although Kermit the Frog's voice sounds different in the new "The Muppet Show," watching it will only make you want more Muppets content, so thankfully, the original show is available to stream in full on Disney+.
The Simpsons
What's there to say about "The Simpsons" that hasn't already been said? Not only is it one of the best animated shows for adults, but it's also the longest-running American sitcom, having been on the air since 1989. We all know the series' premise, following the misadventures of the eclectic titular family: Dim-witted patriarch Homer, patient matriarch Marge, gifted daughter Lisa, troublemaking son Bart, and non-verbal baby Maggie.
As of 2026, "The Simpsons" is currently on its 37th season, not including the 2007 feature film and shorts made especially for Disney+. Even if you grew up watching "The Simpsons," the odds that you've seen or remember over 800 episodes of the series are unlikely. There are so many eras of the show that feel so distinctly different from one another, from the days when Conan O'Brien was part of the writer's room to modern-day episodes guest-written by Pete Holmes and Ricky Gervais.
Among the many reasons why "The Simpsons" should be on your watchlist on Disney+ is the fact that, even over 30 years after some episodes have aired, they're still extremely relevant and poignant in satirizing American pop culture, politics, and the nature of television.
Malcolm in the Middle
Unless you're unable to watch Bryan Cranston's "Malcolm in the Middle" role after "Breaking Bad," you probably owe it to yourself to check out this defining sitcom of the 2000s. Airing for seven seasons, "Malcolm in the Middle" follows the brilliant, fourth wall-breaking middle child, Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), whose dysfunctional family often suffocates him, namely his overprotective mother, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), and hapless father, Hal (Cranston).
Not only is "Malcolm in the Middle" one of the more highly-regarded sitcoms of its era, but it also walks a fine line between being catered to younger audiences and older ones, thanks to its even focus on the eclectic central family (whose last name remains unconfirmed throughout the series). It's no surprise, then, that the series is a perfect representation of Disney+'s catalog, appealing to both the subscribers who grew up watching the series and new viewers who now have the opportunity to watch it for the first time.
As it turns out, there's no better time to watch "Malcolm in the Middle," now that the revival series, "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair," just dropped on Hulu and Disney+. For those who've already seen "Malcolm in the Middle," it's the perfect watch to whet your appetite for rewatching the series, and for those who haven't, it'll definitely make you eager to go back and see what the original series had to offer.
Lilo & Stitch: The Series
With the recent sad, shocking news that Daveigh Chase has died, viewers might find it bittersweet to revisit her voiceover work as Lilo in "Lilo & Stitch: The Series." However, even 20 years after its finale aired, "Lilo & Stitch: The Series" remains one of the most lovable, fun, and visually gorgeous Disney Channel cartoons ever made, feeling like a worthy continuation of the 2002 film without sacrificing any of its quality.
"Lilo & Stitch: The Series" follows the adventures of the titular Hawaiian girl and her adorable alien friend as they scour the planet for the other lost experiments of Dr. Jumba Jookiba. Part of what makes the show so great, especially compared to the original film, is the presence of its supporting cast, including Tia Carrere as Lilo's caretaker Nani, Kevin McDonald as extraterrestrial agent Pleakley, and Stitch's love interest, the pink-colored alien known as Angel.
Even if you didn't grow up with the lovable characters of "Lilo & Stitch," getting to rewatch the series that turned its titular blue alien into one of Disney's biggest mascots is one of the best perks of owning a subscription to Disney+. It's certainly a much more enchanting watch than the poorly-received live-action remake from 2025.
Doctor Who
Although you'll have to go elsewhere to find anything before the fourteenth season, Disney+ is currently the home for Ncuti Gatwa's entire tenure as The Doctor in "Doctor Who," a staple of British television and pop culture. Despite his all-too-brief time as The Doctor, Gatwa's performance is among the best Doctors in recent years, standing out even when sharing the screen with David Tennant's reprisal of the role as the Fourteenth Doctor.
The "Doctor Who" era itself was subject to criticism from fans given its short length, but if anything, the Gatwa saga serves as a good primer for getting the unacquainted interested in diving deeper into the world of the Gallifreyan time traveler. From special episodes like "The Giggle," guest starring Neil Patrick Harris, to episodes like "Dot and Bubble" that explore modern racial tensions through the eyes of the first black Doctor, Gatwa proved his take on The Doctor was as enjoyable to watch as it was challenging the norms of who the character has traditionally been in previous incarnations.
Although Disney+ dropped "Doctor Who" following the end of Gatwa's run as The Doctor, the episodes that are still available to watch on the platform are among the franchise's most underrated. Maybe someday Disney+ will be lucky enough to add the entire archive of "Doctor Who" episodes to its service.
Gravity Falls
Even though Disney has produced plenty of animated television shows throughout the company's history, it's still surprising that the best animated Disney show of all time is one that only aired for two seasons in the mid-2010s. Created by Alex Hirsch, who also voices several of the show's main characters, "Gravity Falls" follows the adventures of twins Dipper and Mabel (Kristen Schaal). The siblings are spending a summer in the titular town, home to not only their cantankerous great-uncle Stan, but a cavalcade of supernatural creatures, conspiracies, and secrets.
Part of what's kept "Gravity Falls" so revered, even an entire decade after its finale aired, is the rich world that Hirsch and his collaborators built over only two seasons. You could watch the first season of "Gravity Falls" and assume it's simply a "monster-of-the-week" comedy, but the subtle layering of season-long narrative arcs, deeper lore, and intermedia Easter egg hunts makes it feel like we could easily still be talking about this show for another ten years.
Though Hirsch has kept the franchise going via graphic novels, there's truly nothing quite like watching the original series. "Gravity Falls" is one of the most influential animated series of the modern era, and it's impressive that it achieved that with so few actual episodes. It's an easy series to binge-watch on Disney+ and become obsessed with, like it was 2016 all over again.
Star Wars: Rebels
The more recent releases in the "Star Wars" franchise have much more in common with "Star Wars: Rebels" than any of the films in the original trilogy. The four-season series was created for Disney XD by Dave Filoni, Simon Kinberg, and Carrie Beck. The show follows a squad of rebel Jedi trying to survive amid the Galactic Empire's rise following the events of the prequel trilogy. The protagonist, Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), is a street urchin taken aboard the freight ship Ghost as the mentee of the fugitive Jedi Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.).
As one of the best "Star Wars" TV shows, "Rebels" is one of the more surprisingly deep entries in "Star Wars" canon. Many of its central characters are among the franchise's fan favorites, especially the Mandalorian Sabine Wren and the Twi'lek Hera, both of whom reappear in the Disney+ series "Ahsoka." That series' titular character is among the many recognizable "Star Wars" characters who also appear in "Rebels," alongside James Earl Jones' final portrayal of Darth Vader and Katee Sackhoff's pre-live-action Bo-Katan Kryze.
Though future "Star Wars" series on Disney+ might ask you to know all the lore from "Rebels" or its sister series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," watching "Rebels" on its own is a worthy use of a Disney+ subscription. If anything, it proves that the franchise is at its best when it's focusing on character-driven stories and team dynamics.
Daredevil
If you're a current subscriber to Disney+, chances are you're already aware of "Daredevil: Born Again," the revival of the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series to be created by Netflix back in 2015, "Daredevil." Charlie Cox, despite the show's much smaller popularity compared to the film franchise, quickly defined himself as the definitive Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who turns to masked vigilantism as a way to enact justice on the people whom the law fails, namely in opposition to the powerful crime lord known as Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio).
"Born Again" is a continuation of the original Netflix series, albeit it doesn't require thorough knowledge of previous events. The previous three seasons have also found a new home on Disney+, providing a much more grounded, street-level superhero narrative than the predictable action-comedy of the MCU's theatrical output. In recent years, adult-focused superhero TV shows like "Daredevil" feel like breaths of fresh air, especially with the ensemble including Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, and Élodie Yung's Elektra.
Whether you're curious about the events leading up to "Daredevil: Born Again" or just want something a little grittier from your superhero television, the "Daredevil" series is simply the MCU at its finest. From the performances, to the action, to the storytelling, "Daredevil" continues to prove that superhero stories don't need to be fantastical to be truly engaging.
Bluey
If you're friends with someone who has a toddler, chances are you've already heard them sing the praises of "Bluey." Though it originated as an Australian animated series aimed primarily at toddlers, its heartwarming messages and lovable characters have appealed across generations, quickly becoming one of the most beloved and iconic children's shows of the streaming era.
"Bluey" primarily follows the lives of the titular puppy, who lives with her parents, Bandit (David McCormack) and Chilli (Melanie Zanetti), as well as her younger sister Bingo. Whereas the modern-day media landscape is chock full of children's entertainment that seeks to monetize attention, spread brainrot, and confuse older generations, "Bluey" feels like a diamond in the rough that prioritizes teaching the youth about healthy sibling dynamics, societal norms, and dealing with the difficult hurdles of life.
Though all three seasons of "Bluey," as well as a handful of mini-episodes, are available to stream on Disney+, the streaming service doesn't include a few select banned or censored "Bluey" episodes. Even without some of these episodes, adults who watch "Bluey" will likely find as much comfort and lessons from the series as younger audiences do.
The Mandalorian
"The Mandalorian" is arguably one of the first series to convince many early Disney+ adopters to sign up for the streaming service, promising the first-ever live-action series in the "Star Wars" franchise that rivals the theatrical films in production values. Years after its first season premiered, "The Mandalorian" has become as synonymous with the "Star Wars" brand as Princess Leia or Darth Vader, and has recently made the transition to the big screen with "The Mandalorian & Grogu."
When it first premiered on Disney+, "The Mandalorian" definitely lived up to expectations for what fans wanted from a new chapter in a galaxy far, far away. Pedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin, a Mandalorian bounty hunter who, during a mission, becomes the caretaker of an infantile member of Yoda's species, known as Grogu, becoming his father figure as he protects the young Force user from the remnants of the Galactic Empire.
At its best, "The Mandalorian" is a sci-fi Western sending Din and Grogu to remote parts of the galaxy to complete missions, while also slowly weaving a narrative foreshadowing the future of Jedi in a world post-original trilogy. Though some fans may be even more drawn to the appearances of characters like Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and Luke Skywalker himself, Pascal's portrayal of the enigmatic bounty hunter with a heart of gold is what keeps us coming back season after season.
The Owl House
"The Owl House" is one of the many animated series that owes a great debt to "Gravity Falls" — Alex Hirsch was even one of the show's main voice actors. Still, "The Owl House" has managed to carve out its own space as one of the most groundbreaking Disney shows in recent years. The series, which debuted in 2020, centers on a 14-year-old girl, Luz (Sarah-Nicole Robles), who finds herself transported to a magical realm, where she becomes the apprentice of a mischievous witch named Eda Clawthorne (Wendie Malick) and begins attending the Hexside School of Magic and Demonics.
Aside from being a wholly enjoyable animated series with lovable characters and an engaging plot, "The Owl House" really garnered an audience for its representation of LGBTQ+ characters, with Luz's primary love interest in the series being Amity (Mae Whitman), who is initially her rival at magic school. This representation brought the show as many fans as it did detractors, having been cancelled by Disney after three seasons for allegedly not fitting the company's brand.
Canceled or not, "The Owl House" remains a show that brought audiences, especially younger ones, some of TV's most impactful LGBTQ+ characters. Giving it the love it deserves by watching it in full on Disney+ may not revive it anytime soon, but it will make you understand why so many fans miss it even though it's been years since the finale aired.
WandaVision
Though Marvel had already explored television with series like "Daredevil" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe promised to utilize the new Disney+ platform for shows that weave in and out of the franchise's theatrical releases. There's only one problem: The first series they chose to release, "WandaVision," immediately set such a high bar that future Marvel series on Disney+ have yet to top.
An ambitious, refreshing break from the MCU norm, "WandaVision" sees Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff at the center of a reality-distorting hex that has transformed an average New Jersey town into an idyllic sitcom setting for herself and a reanimated Vision (Paul Bettany). While they embody the aesthetics and episodic structures of different sitcom eras, Wanda also unknowingly holds all of the town's residents hostage, with government agents working to put an end to the "Twilight Zone"-esque imprisonment.
Simultaneously an ode to sitcom history as it is a deep character study of Wanda Maximoff's mental state following Vision's death in "Avengers: Infinity War," "WandaVision" is easily the boldest and most visually compelling project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. At the center of all the Chaos magic and slapstick comedy is a powerhouse performance from Olsen, quickly turning the Scarlet Witch from a supporting player in the "Avengers" movies to a fan-favorite of the entire MCU franchise.
Loki
Speaking of ambitious Marvel Cinematic Universe series, there's no way audiences could've been prepared for what "Loki" had up its sleeve, but that's par for the course for the god of mischief, who'd been one of the franchise's primary villains since 2011's "Thor." However, the events of "Avengers: Endgame" set up Loki's eventual capture by the Time Variance Authority in "Loki," not only setting up an entire saga exploring the Multiverse, but also giving us some of the best character work of the entire MCU.
Tom Hiddleston's Loki shines in the Disney+ series, which originally premiered in 2021 before returning for a second season in 2023, but he's not alone. Owen Wilson also stars as Mobius, the TVA agent who begrudgingly learns to trust a god who can't be trusted, with other supporting characters including Wunmi Mosaku's loyal TVA agent Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino's untrustworthy female Loki variant Sylvie, and Jonathan Majors as multiple variants of Kang the Conqueror, whose status quo of keeping the Multiverse in check is threatened by the arrival of Loki in the TVA.
Though this super fun "time detectives" two-hander can give "Doctor Who" vibes from time to time, for the most part, "Loki" is a thrilling use of a character who had long been relegated to the sidelines in the MCU. Though the god of mischief's story is far from over, given his upcoming role in "Avengers: Doomsday," "Loki" provides a beautiful, complete arc for Hiddleston's decade-long portrayal of the character.
Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin and Martin Short have been one of Hollywood's finest comedic duos for decades, but who could've predicted their perfect third member would be Selena Gomez? Clearly, the creators of "Only Murders in the Building" had a vision, because it's become one of the most successful comedy series of the past few years, going on six seasons now, all of which are available to stream on Disney+, as long as you also have a subscription to Hulu.
"Only Murders in the Building" centers on three residents of New York City's historical apartment known as The Arconia: Former TV star Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), failed Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and struggling artist Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), whose shared love of crime podcasts coalesces when a series of murders in their building prompt them to start their own investigative podcast, growing more and more successful as the crimes get more and more complex.
In addition to the main cast, "Only Murders in the Building" also recruits a cavalcade of A-list guest stars from season to season, from recurring performers like Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, and Meryl Streep, to guests like Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, and Matthew Broderick. The Season 6 cast of "Only Murders in the Building" is set to boast the likes of David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Nicola Coughlan, and Martin Freeman, so now's the perfect time to binge the previous five seasons, which should be no problem considering how fun and truly gripping most of it is.
Dopesick
"Dopesick" is another Hulu series that Disney+ users with both subscriptions can watch, though it's a far more harrowing miniseries than the other entries on this list. The ensemble drama explores the impact of the opioid epidemic in America on various characters: A small-town doctor who unknowingly prescribes OxyContin to his patients (Michael Keaton), a former miner who becomes addicted to the drug (Kaitlyn Dever), a cutthroat salesman turning doctors onto the drug (Will Poulter), and the pharmaceutical giant responsible for developing it, Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg).
Aside from having an effective narrative that weaves together multiple storylines, "Dopesick" is also a brilliant dramatization of the way opioids like OxyContin and heroin infiltrate regular people's lives and cause nothing but devastation. The performances, particularly of Dever and Keaton, resonate the hardest as the series' tragic figures, but even through humanizing the big pharma baddies, "Dopesick" challenges stereotypes about addiction, the pharmaceutical industry, and rural America.
As opposed to the more family-friendly cartoons or comedy-heavy sitcoms you can watch on Disney+, "Dopesick" is a tough watch, but it's incredibly important to understanding how serious an issue the opioid epidemic is. You'll likely cry, scream at the television, and shudder at certain scenes, but that's just proof of how well Beth Macy's book adaptation was brought to life on screen.
The Beatles: Get Back
It seems hard to believe that we have a piece of media in the world like "The Beatles: Get Back." The three-part docuseries made by Peter Jackson restores audio and footage of The Beatles' 1969 rehearsing and recording of their final album, "Let It Be." The series culminates in the iconic rooftop performance at the Apple Corps building, what would end up being their final live performance together as a group before disbanding later that year.
There's obviously no shortage of documentaries covering different aspects of The Beatles' careers, especially on Disney+, but what makes Jackson's "Get Back" so special is how most of it is comprised of then-unseen footage from the "Let It Be" sessions, which had previously been documented in the 1970 documentary film by the same name. Though The Beatles' catalog had been near-complete for over 50 years by the time the docuseries aired, "Get Back" has established itself as the definitive historical document of their creative process, showing the origins of songs like "Get Back" and "Octopus's Garden."
Though you could easily fill hundreds upon hundreds of hours analyzing every aspect of The Beatles' careers, both together and separate, few docuseries feel like they capture what it was like to simply sit in a room with the quartet than "Get Back," thanks to the restorative work by Jackson. It's no wonder why, with footage like this just lying around, the world's greatest documentarians simply can't just... let it be.
Hawkeye
Though there have obviously been MCU shows that were more highly anticipated than 2021's "Hawkeye," few have actually been as good as this surprisingly cozy crime-action series centered on Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton. However, the O.G. Avenger isn't alone, as he shares the screen with the debut of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, a young archer who irresponsibly gets involved in a crime syndicate's revenge plot against Barton, forcing the retired Hawkeye to delay his reunion with his family for Christmas to settle unfinished business.
In addition to being a very enjoyable two-hander thanks to Steinfeld and Renner's chemistry, "Hawkeye" is also a worthy reintroduction to Marvel's street-level conflicts. The show brings Vincent D'Onofrio back as Wilson Fisk after the cancellation of "Daredevil" and ropes in new threats like Alaqua Cox's deaf mafia lord Maya Lopez, Florence Pugh's quippy assassin Yelena Belova, and Tony Dalton's wealthy Swordsman.
Though a Season 2 of "Hawkeye" has been held up over pay disputes with Renner, as it stands, the six-episode series is one of the more enjoyable projects of more recent MCU history. It's only a shame that Steinfeld hasn't gotten to show up in more Marvel projects since then (aside from a cameo), but hopefully that'll change sometime soon.
The Bear
If you're an avid TV watcher, chances are you've heard about "The Bear," whether that's for better or worse. Though the question of whether "The Bear" is a comedy has overtaken discourse throughout its run on FX, Hulu, and Disney+, the one thing no viewer can deny is that it's an incredibly fascinating and gripping series exploring the complicated world of restauranteurs through the eyes of a self-loathing chef (Jeremy Allen White), an overzealous new sous-chef (Ayo Edebiri), a hot-headed assistant manager (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and various other employees involved with the sandwich shop-turned-fine dining locale.
"The Bear" can be stressful to watch at times, given how it often depicts big personalities clashing in opposition to one another, as best exemplified by the star-studded Season 2 episode "Fishes." However, it's also capable of showcasing some serious growth in its characters, like Moss-Bachrach's triumphant performance in Season 2's "Forks" or the flashback-centric "Napkins" from Season 3, following Liza Colón-Zayas' Tina.
The fifth and final season of "The Bear" premiered on Hulu and Disney+ in June 2026. As everybody catches up to the series finale and sees how things end for our Chicagoan chefs, you're still able to join the television world in saying goodbye to one of the most talked-about shows of the current streaming era.
Andor
Even though "Andor" is a prequel series to the 2015 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," it has little in common with any other project in the entire Disney-owned franchise. Rather than expand the Jedi lore or introduce unbelievable creatures, "Andor" is an incredibly grounded series chronicling the transformation of Diego Luna's fugitive Cassian Andor into a fearless leader in the burgeoning Rebellion, driving the original movie trilogy.
In addition to its titular character, "Andor" also follows an ensemble of characters on both sides of the struggle, whose stories weave in and out of each other's. Of the many characters, there's Adria Arjona's Bix Caleen, Andor's lover and a black market dealer, Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, the Rebellion's spymaster, and Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma, the Senator who slowly becomes a key ally of the Rebellion, the latter reprising her role from "Revenge of the Sith," "The Clone Wars," and "Rogue One."
Despite "Andor" originally having a five-season plan, the two-season run it ended up with made for the perfect entry point to the wider "Star Wars" saga. The slow burn of having a show that traces all these disparate characters becoming integral parts of the Rebellion, setting up for may be the most underrated "Star Wars" film, was among the boldest decisions by Lucasfilm in recent years. If only we could hold all "Star Wars" media up to the level of quality showcased by "Andor."
American Born Chinese
Gene Luen Yang's 2006 graphic novel "American Born Chinese" is such perfect material for a television series, it's surprising it took until 2023 for it to happen. Thankfully, Disney+ perfectly adapted the comic, in which a high school boy named Jin (Ben Wang) gets caught in a war between Chinese mythological figures after befriending a new student whose father is Sun Wukong, the legendary hero of Chinese folklore.
Though the story can be a bit heavy-handed at times, the incredible action on-screen and in-depth dive into Chinese mythology and folklore make it a great rival to popular teen dramas like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "The Flash," and "School Spirits." Along the way, its meaningful exploration of what it means to grow up as a first-generation American may even invoke a few tears in audience members who deeply relate to its characters, even if they haven't encountered mythological creatures before.
Especially coming shortly after the success of "Everything Everywhere All At Once," it's surprising that a show like "American Born Chinese," which also features the former's lead actors Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (as well as Stephanie Hsu and James Hong in guest appearances), didn't pop off with audiences. As a result, "American Born Chinese" was canceled after only one season at Disney+, which is a shame given it's such a unique, fun, and thrilling series that deserved a long, prosperous run.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians
Depending on who you ask, the "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" book franchise already had a decent screen adaptation with the 2010 film starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario. However, the Disney+ series has promised to be more faithful to the books, given the heavy involvement of author Rick Riordan, and is now perfectly set up to take on the work of adapting Riordan's entire mythology-based literary universe.
"Percy Jackson & the Olympians" follows the titular teenager, who, after learning he's the demigod son of the Greek god Poseidon, is recruited into a summer camp haven for "Half-Bloods," only to be forced into going on quests to settle disputes between the gods. Walker Scobell's portrayal of Percy feels like it jumped right off the page, and he's supported by two other incredible young actors in Leah Sava Jeffries, who plays Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri, who plays Grover.
"Percy Jackson & the Olympians" has already begun avoiding the biggest problems of "Stranger Things" by filming multiple seasons back-to-back, making sure the series never loses sight of its main actors' youth. If you read the books when you were a kid, you'll probably find some nostalgic joy out of watching the Disney+ series, but even if you're a stranger to the world of Greek mythology, this series might be the perfect gateway to becoming obsessed with learning the backstories for all the creatures and characters that have appeared in the series thus far.
X-Men '97
For many comic book fans, "X-Men: The Animated Series" is the definitive adaptation of the iconic superhero team. It's no surprise, then, that Marvel Studios decided to revive it in 2024 with "X-Men '97," picking up right where the series left off when it originally ended in the late '90s. Following the presumed death of Professor X in the previous season, "X-Men '97" reintroduces the team of mutants adapting to a world without their leader, especially once their former adversary, Magneto, takes control of the team.
Along the way, "X-Men '97" continues to faithfully adapt some of the most iconic moments in all of "X-Men" comics' history. Scenes like Magneto ripping out Wolverine's adamantium skeleton or the destruction of the island Genosha by Sentinels are jaw-dropping enough on their own — but backed by some of the best-written drama and character development in the entire MCU, it's frankly too good to be true for most fans of the "X-Men" comics.
Though it's obviously a decision that could've forever stained the legacy of the classic Marvel cartoon, Season 1 of "X-Men '97" is a confident, kinetic follow-up to the original series, with the upcoming Season 2 promising to be an epic story with heart, purpose, and satisfying surprises. Especially knowing that the Marvel Cinematic Universe plans to completely reboot the "X-Men" franchise with a new cast, "X-Men '97" gives itself a pretty tough act to follow.
Win or Lose
Pixar has been behind some of the best theatrical Disney films of all time, from the "Toy Story" franchise to films like "WALL-E," "Coco," and "Up." However, Disney+ has allowed them to explore what an original Pixar-produced television series would look like with "Win or Lose." The series follows the different points of view of a middle school softball team ahead of their championship game, making great use of the episodic format to show different sides to each story. Every character's anxieties and insecurities take the form of imaginary creatures, alternate realities, and hallucinations.
Among those team members are Coach Dan (Will Forte), his daughter Laurie, her best friend Rochelle, and umpire Frank (Josh Thomson), with supporting voice actors including Rhea Seehorn, Lil Rel Howery, Melissa Villaseñor, and Flula Borg. Not only is "Win or Lose" a really earnest examination of mental health across generations, but it also feels like a promising look at how future Pixar-produced television series can stack up to their legacy of films.
Unfortunately, "Win or Lose" isn't without its controversy; Disney's choice to edit out a transgender storyline received criticism from viewers who felt it was an erasure of LGBTQ+ representation. It's a sad stain on what's such a heartwarming watch for Disney+ subscribers, and hopefully not a pattern to be repeated in future Pixar projects.
Deli Boys
Hulu's "Deli Boys" has already shown it's got what it takes to become a new generation-defining sitcom, assuming it gets to run past the recently-released second season. Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh play brothers Mir and Raj, estranged brothers who, after their father's sudden death, inherit his convenience store empire, DarCo, only to discover it's a front for a highly elaborate criminal enterprise they're blackmailed into keeping quiet about.
The second season, albeit much shorter than the first, proves that the show still has enough energy to keep going for a long time. That's only aided by its star-studded cast of recurring cast members, including Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh, and Andrew Rannells. It's an especially overdue starring role for Ali, who has been putting in the work for years with stand-out guest performances in TV shows like "WandaVision," "Shrinking," and "The Mandalorian."
Juggling your typical workplace comedy with the brutal crime dramedy of "Breaking Bad" and "Weeds," "Deli Boys" manages to feel equally fresh and comfortably familiar. It's all thanks to the chemistry between Ali and Shaikh, whose brotherly rivalry and personality differences clash in increasingly entertaining ways. Trust us, you're gonna watch and get on the "Deli Boys" hype train before it inevitably becomes one of the best Hulu original series ever made.
Taylor Swift: The End of an Era
Whether you're chronically online or not, it seemed like everybody on the planet was tuned in to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024. And yet, the six-episode docuseries "Taylor Swift: The End of an Era," detailing the tour's behind-the-scenes during its final leg, still felt brand-new while watching. The series showcased the incredible work that went into developing a stadium tour of this scale and the individual stories of band members, dancers, backup singers, and Swift and her family.
Among the biggest takeaways from "The End of an Era," aside from getting to hear from the source the story of how Swift met her soon-to-be-husband, Travis Kelce, is seeing how she juggles all at once being the CEO of a massive business, the creative director of a circus-like spectacle, the role model so many people want her to be, and the shimmering lead at the center of it all.
Even if you're an ardent hater of Swift or her music, it's hard to walk away from "The End of an Era" without a huge amount of respect for how she conducts herself or how she treats her employees. Thankfully, it's not the only piece of content involving the singer-songwriter on Disney+, meaning if you feel like six episodes isn't enough to satiate your hunger for more Swift, you've got an entire concert film and a pandemic-era documentary to watch, too.