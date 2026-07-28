Outlander Filmed A Major Twist, But Author Diana Gabaldon Strongly Opposed It

"Outlander" author Diana Gabaldon gave the Starz TV show her blessing to make occasional changes from her books. There was, however, a proposed alteration she couldn't tolerate: Black Jack Randall, one of the early seasons' main villains, had to die.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts recalled how he really wanted to keep Tobias Menzies' sadistic British Army captain around rather than kill him in the Season 3 premiere's Battle of Culloden. It's during this fight that Black Jack meets his end in the third book, "Voyager."

Roberts explained how the show got Gabaldon's approval before making any major changes to the story. When he called to ask about Black Jack, she replied "I really wish you wouldn't do that."

Sam Heughan, who plays Jaime Fraser, said the crew was so hopeful Gabaldon might allow them to give Black Jack a reprieve that they even filmed a scene where Menzies' eyes open again on the battlefield after having been left for dead. In accordance with Gabaldon's wishes, it never aired and Black Jack remained a casualty of the battle.