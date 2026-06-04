Outlander's 5 Most Tragic Deaths, Ranked

"Outlander" may have shouted its final "Tulach ard!," but that doesn't mean we're done obsessing over all things related to Starz's time-travel drama. To wit: The series finale has us thinking about how various characters' exited the series permanently over the years, from the accidental (sorry, Mrs. Bug!) to the truly sad (Old Ian, we're still not OK).

To that end, we've looked back over the show's eight seasons and selected the five deaths we found most tragic. Before you get to the ranking below, though, a few notes: First, if you haven't yet watched to the end of Season 8, consider this a giant Spoiler Alert!, and maybe come back when you're up to date? Second, we chose the moments that affected us the most; your Sassenach mileage may vary. Third — and most importantly — two entries on our list pertain to characters who were dead once but didn't stay that way. But given that we were led to believe they'd shuffled off this mortal coil, and therefore were gutted by the losses, we've decided that they count for our purposes here.

Scroll down to see whose demises hit us hardest, then make sure to leave your condolences/log your picks in the comments!