10 Best Reality TV Shows Like Love Is Blind
If you've recently binged all 10 seasons of "Love Is Blind" and are feeling the effects of a post-pod crash-out, fear not! TVLine is rounding up the 10 best reality shows like "Love Is Blind."
If you're here, you likely already know what happens on the popular Netflix dating series, but in case you stumbled upon this list by happenstance, here's some background: Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, "Love Is Blind" is a reality show that hopes to undo the superficiality of romance by having single contestants meet prospective partners in adjoined rooms called "pods." Without ever seeing each other, couples date and get engaged. They then try to keep their relationship afloat as they prepare for a wedding, where they'll either say "I do" or walk away from each other forever. Though the show is ultimately full of some of reality TV's biggest villains and worst couples, the experiment hopes to answer the age-old question: Is love truly blind?
My round-up below features 10 shows with some kind of spiritual connection to that "Love Is Blind" process. From gamified love stories like "Perfect Match" and "Are You the One?," to more vulnerable portrayals of searching for a soulmate like "Married at First Sight" and "Love on the Spectrum," if you're a fan of "Love Is Blind," this list has something for you.
So what are you waiting for? Start scrolling through our round-up of the 10 best reality shows like "Love Is Blind," and hit the comments with all of your personal top picks!
Married at First Sight
"Married at First Sight" follows a similar format to "Love Is Blind," but the stakes are higher and the connections feel even more real. In the Peacock reality series, a team of experts match two strangers whom they think would be most compatible within a pool of applicants. The pair then agrees to the experiment and gets married without ever seeing or speaking to each other!
The show then follows the relationships as they unfold for the remainder of the season, leading up to a final meeting with the experts where each member of each couple must decide whether they want to commit to the marriage or get a divorce.
"Married at First Sight" is even more addicting than "Love Is Blind" because there's an underlying layer of vulnerability and optimism bordering on desperation. The show follows couples of all ages — not just young twenty-somethings — making viewers actually believe that these people are truly committing to an experiment, not just a TV show. These are not social media influencer wannabes! The only downside? The seasons are rather long, and they can sometimes drag on in the beginning as you get to know each couple. But if you stick with it, the payoff is huge!
The Ultimatum
"The Ultimatum" has two versions: "Marry or Move On" and "Queer Love," and both are exceptional watches. This Netflix dating experiment is also hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, but unlike "Love Is Blind," contestants join the show as couples, not as single contestants, and they are on the verge of marriage. One member of each pair, however, is unsure about taking the leap, while the other has issued an ultimatum: Either they get married or they walk away from each other forever.
In order to help the couples decide on their future, each pair temporarily breaks up for a few weeks. Each person then chooses a new partner from the pool of other broken-up couples, and they live in a trial marriage with a stranger. Then, every original couple reconvenes, and they move in together in another trial marriage. In the end, the show hopes to help couples come to a conclusion about their future by getting a taste of what else is out there in the romantic world. (How healthy!) And if any of that sounded confusing, it's because it is! But what would a reality dating series be without a little inexplicable chaos?
Age of Attraction
"Age of Attraction" is yet another Netflix social experiment, and though there's only been one season so far, it is highly addicting! This time around, the streamer tries to answer the literal age-old question: Is age really just a number? A group of singles meet and mingle at a secluded retreat, where they explore connections with one another without knowing anyone's age. Only after a couple has agreed to date outside of the retreat can they reveal their magic number.
It may sound silly at first: Wouldn't it be obvious if you were flirting with someone 30 years your senior? I assure you, in this group, it's not. While some couples understand there is an apparent age gap between them, many contestants — and viewers! — are flabbergasted to find out just how wide that gap is. After those big, dramatic reveals, the rest of the series is a pretty normal reality show following the relationships. Like "Love Is Blind," the experience culminates in a final decision day, where each couple must decide if their age gap is something they can overlook, or if it's enough of a reason to call it quits.
Are You the One?
"Are You the One?" features the raunchiness of a "Love Island" villa with an experimental gimmick like a "Love Is Blind" pod. Let me explain: A group of singles move into a house together, where they've been secretly coupled into "perfect matches" via a matchmaking algorithm. Neither the contestants, nor the audience, knows who the perfect matches are. Each week, the entire group attends a match ceremony, where they couple up in an attempt to guess all the matches. Once each person is coupled, a series of light beams illuminates the sky above them — how dramatic! — indiciating the number of perfect matches in the group. The contestants don't know which matches, however, are correct, and they must regroup and assess each relationship the next week, trying to decipher who is the right match based not just on chemistry, but sometimes beam-inspired statistics. If the group eventually succeeds in finding all the perfect couples, they win a cash prize.
What makes this series so intoxicating is watching contestants gaslight themselves — and each other! — into believing their couple is one of the beams. Sometimes, people refuse to play the field, committing to a pairing even if it's highly unlikely that they are a perfect match. (Sometimes, there are even blackouts, where the matching ceremony reveals no perfect matches at all.) It's exciting to watch people navigate relationships as individuals while trying to balance the group's strategy for winning the prize money.
Sexy Beasts
If you're looking for "Love Is Blind" but with a sense of whimsy, may I interest you in "Sexy Beasts"? If you can sit through the bizarre experience of watching two masked creatures go on a first date, you'll love this dating series.
It goes like this: Two people go on a date without knowing what the other looks like. Instead of talking through a wall in opposing pods, "Sexy Beasts" opts for a more dramatic method of disguise — often a furry one. After getting elaborate beastly makeovers, one single person goes on a date with three beasts. The single person chooses a winning beast, someone they want to see again, after the dates all conclude. Only then do all the contestants ditch their disguises and the main contestant gets a chance to see all the suitors they missed out on, as well as the one they chose. In the end, it's very similar to "Love Is Blind," but it's more like "Love Is Momentarily Staring Into the Face of a Bucktoothed Kitten."
Perfect Match
Netflix has Nick Lachey booked and busy! The man not only hosts "Love Is Blind" and "The Ultimatum" with his wife Vanessa, he's also the host of "Perfect Match."
In "Perfect Match," a group of reality show alumni all meet up at a tropical villa where they date each other in hopes of coupling up. Over the course of the show, couples win compatibility challenges which gives them the opportunity to bring new singles into the game, keeping the drama high and the match-ups fresh. In the end, one couple is declared the winner and deemed the season's Perfect Match.
If you're a reality TV buff, this is a fun one to dive into. Across its four seasons, you'll see "Love Is Blind" vets Bartise Bowden, Lauren Chamblin, Damian Powers, Diamond Jack, Micah Lussier, Izzy Zapata, Jessica Vestal, Trevor Sova, AD Smith, Madison Errichiello, and Jimmy Presnell. Plus, you'll see other stars from "Too Hot to Handle," "Vanderpump Rules," "Squid Game: The Challenge," "Age of Attraction," "Temptation Island," "Love Island USA," "The Circle," and more.
Dating Around
I binged both seasons of "Dating Around" during a polar vortex in college — and that somehow feels like the most accurate way to explain the warm feeling you might get from watching it. This Netflix dating show is low-key, comforting, and well-produced. It almost seems scripted, which could bother reality TV purists out there. (But it doesn't bother me one bit!) Just take the show for what it is: an opportunity to be a fly-on-the-wall while a person explores the dating world in a really chic way!
Each episode follows one person as they embark on five blind dates with various suitors. But the show doesn't present each date as distinct, separate evenings. Instead, all five dates are edited together, creating one sort of storyline between all the suitors as each date hits all the similar dating beats. The main single person going on all the dates even wears the same outfit at each meet-up to keep the continuity going. The show feels more cinematic than others on this list while still delivering on its promise to offer viewers an inside look at the vulnerability of searching for love.
Indian Matchmaking
In "Love Is Blind," Nick and Vanessa Lachey are mostly there to provide structure for the love experiment. They mainly help the viewer along as the experiment progresses, rather than the contestants themselves. Matchmaker Sima Tapria, however, acts as the clear wind beneath the relationship wings in "Indian Matchmaking" — and she's no doubt the show's biggest draw.
Do you ever watch reality dating series — or even listen to your real-life single friends! — and roll your eyes at the laundry list of hopes, expectations, dreams, or demands a single person has in mind when looking for a partner? Matchmaker Sima shares your frustration, and she steps in with a swift hand to reorient her singles in a more productive direction.
This show is much less structured than others on this list, with no gamification at play. Instead, "Indian Matchmaking" follows Sima as she meets multiple single clients, matching them with other singles based on their own preferences as well as the expectations of their families.
Too Hot to Handle
"Too Hot to Handle" shares the "Love Is Blind" mission of undoing the vapid world of dating, but it does so in a completely opposite way. This Netflix series revolves around a group of hot people who typically opt for meaningless flings as opposed to deep, long-term relationships. These attractive folks are sent to live together in a house, where they are forbidden from engaging in any sexual behavior whatsoever — even kissing! The group starts out with a grand prize of $200,000, which gets slowly reduced as contestants break the rules.
This show is kind of revolutionary. So many dating shows have been based on evaluating people's looks — from "Next" to "The Bachelor" — and "Too Hot to Handle" isn't really trying to dispute the importance of physical attraction. Instead, it pushes extremely gorgeous people to appreciate their hotness in new ways. Even on "Love Is Blind," once the pod portion of the experiment ends, the couples dive right into the importance of a physical connection. "Too Hot to Handle," however, creatively tries to keep emotional connection at the forefront for the entirety of the competition.
Love on the Spectrum
If you've started to lose hope in the "Love Is Blind" singles, "Love on the Spectrum" will make you believe in romance once again. The premise is completely stripped down and simple: It follows a cluster of memorable participants, all of whom are on the autism spectrum, as they search for love. The series is one of the most real and raw depictions we've seen on TV of the feelings and motivations behind dating — the desire to be understood and the yearning to find someone with whom you feel connected.
The show has introduced viewers to plenty of fan favorites, including Logan, who searches for his ideal girlfriend with "curvy-straight hair;" Dylan, who shares a sweet bond with his mom and maintains a positive spirit amid the ever-awkward dating process; and Abby, who expresses her affection for her boyfriend through song. My favorite part? The Netflix series doesn't orchestrate big moments, though it does include them — engagements and break-ups are part of the story. In the end, the show will make you feel hopeful about love — all while managing to avoid feeling exploitative or scripted — and continues to raise the stakes as connections deepen season after season.
What are your favorite shows like "Love Is Blind"? Sound off in the comments!