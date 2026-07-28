10 Best Reality TV Shows Like Love Is Blind

If you've recently binged all 10 seasons of "Love Is Blind" and are feeling the effects of a post-pod crash-out, fear not! TVLine is rounding up the 10 best reality shows like "Love Is Blind."

If you're here, you likely already know what happens on the popular Netflix dating series, but in case you stumbled upon this list by happenstance, here's some background: Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, "Love Is Blind" is a reality show that hopes to undo the superficiality of romance by having single contestants meet prospective partners in adjoined rooms called "pods." Without ever seeing each other, couples date and get engaged. They then try to keep their relationship afloat as they prepare for a wedding, where they'll either say "I do" or walk away from each other forever. Though the show is ultimately full of some of reality TV's biggest villains and worst couples, the experiment hopes to answer the age-old question: Is love truly blind?

My round-up below features 10 shows with some kind of spiritual connection to that "Love Is Blind" process. From gamified love stories like "Perfect Match" and "Are You the One?," to more vulnerable portrayals of searching for a soulmate like "Married at First Sight" and "Love on the Spectrum," if you're a fan of "Love Is Blind," this list has something for you.

So what are you waiting for? Start scrolling through our round-up of the 10 best reality shows like "Love Is Blind," and hit the comments with all of your personal top picks!