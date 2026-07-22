Save The Dates: Julie Andrews Documentary, Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 3, And More

The hills are alive... with news that Julie Andrews is headed to Disney+.

The streaming service has announced that the screen legend will take center stage in an as-yet-untitled documentary from director/producer R.J. Cutler ("Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry," "Martha"), set to premiere globally in 2027.

The film promises to feature "rare, never-before-seen archival footage and candid new interviews," pulling back the curtain on the woman behind who brought to life Mary Poppins, Maria von Trapp ("The Sound of Music"), and Queen Clarisse Renaldi of Genovia ("The Princess Diaries"), while "exploring a life where immense talent opened the door, but courage and determination defined the legacy."

"Julie Andrews is not simply a beloved performer," Cutler said in a statement. "She is a cultural touchstone, a figure woven into the fabric of how generations of people understand joy, resilience and grace. Most people don't know the extraordinary challenges she's had to overcome throughout her life, all of which we delve into in this film. To sit with Julie, to be allowed into her inner world, to watch her reflect on a life that has shaped so many other lives was an experience I will forever cherish. She gave us her full self, without armor, without pretense. And what we found was someone even more extraordinary than the icon. I am humbled by her talent, in awe of her strength and honored by her trust."