Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Review: The Third Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Is The Franchise's Most Ambitious Yet
The title "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" suggests a show driven by a singular mission. In practice, the latest "Big Bang Theory" spin-off (premiering Thursday, July 23, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max) is much more interested in the adventures Stuart and company inadvertently embark on than in constantly advancing that overarching objective.
Having seen all 10 episodes of the single-camera comedy, I can confidently say "Stuart" gives itself a reason to exist. Like the franchise's previous offshoots, it isn't content to simply repeat what came before, instead evolving into something entirely its own by the time the opening credits roll.
The premise sounds like it would quickly collapse on itself: a comic book store owner, his girlfriend, a geologist, and a physicist traversing the multiverse in an attempt to prevent reality itself from imploding. Yet "Stuart" never asks viewers to accept that premise on spectacle alone. Beneath the sci-fi trappings lies the same character-driven comedy — albeit now with an R-rated bent — that has defined every previous chapter of the franchise, with the multiverse serving less as an excuse for an endless parade of cameos and Easter eggs than as a timey-wimey vehicle for exploring familiar characters in unfamiliar circumstances.
How the Franchise Got Here
Few television franchises have reinvented themselves with this much frequency — or success. "The Big Bang Theory" began as a broad multi-camera sitcom, but over the course of its first five seasons evolved into something richer, gradually shifting its focus from geek-culture punchlines to the found family that formed around Leonard, Sheldon, Penny, Howard, and Raj — and later, Bernadette and Amy. By the time Steve Molaro took over as showrunner in Season 6, the comedy had become increasingly comfortable letting emotional moments breathe alongside the jokes, setting the stage for what many fans consider the series' creative peak.
Rather than simply extending that success, Molaro and Chuck Lorre took the franchise in a completely different direction with "Young Sheldon." The prequel traded a studio audience for a single-camera style that owed more to "The Wonder Years" than "Big Bang," and what initially looked to some like an exercise in brand extension became one of television's warmest family comedies. What began as a series centered almost exclusively on Sheldon gradually blossomed into an ensemble, embracing the emotional weight already baked into its premise, knowing George Sr.'s untimely passing would, at some point, need to be addressed.
"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," created by Molaro, Lorre, and Steve Holland — who show-ran the final two seasons of both "Big Bang" and "Young Sheldon" — marked another evolution, returning the franchise to the multi-camera format without abandoning the emotional foundation "Young Sheldon" had spent seven seasons building. Broader in style but still grounded in character, it continues to strike a satisfying balance between the emotional storytelling of "Young Sheldon" and the live-studio-audience energy of "Big Bang" as it heads into Season 3 on CBS.
And that brings us to "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" — the third spin-off in the "Big Bang" franchise, but the first direct continuation of the mothership. It also marks the franchise's first foray into streaming, giving the series greater creative freedom. The good news? It knows exactly what (and what not) to do with it.
From Supporting Players to Reluctant Heroes
The premiere opens in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where the Comic Center of Pasadena is (somehow) still standing. There, Stuart and Bert are visited by another version of Stuart — presumably from the original "Big Bang" universe — who informs them that Leonard, Sheldon, and Howard built a machine capable of restoring reality to the way it was.
It's an effective inciting incident, but it's also something of a red herring. Whether or not Stuart is the "chosen one" destined to set things right is almost beside the point — at least initially. In short order, Stuart and Bert reunite with Denise and Kripke, and the quartet begins traversing the multiverse, encountering alternate-universe versions of familiar characters along the way — and not just the ones you've already seen in the trailers.
The version of Stuart we first meet in this dystopian hellscape is every bit the same character he was when "Big Bang" ended in 2019, accepting of the bum hand life has dealt him — especially here, in a parallel universe where unflavored floss is considered a luxury. But there's also a bit of that early confidence the character had when he was first introduced in Season 2 as an unknowing threat to Leonard and Penny — a quality that gradually resurfaces the deeper into the multiverse our reluctant hero ventures.
Kevin Sussman — who, in an alternate universe, could very well have been cast as Leonard Hofstadter — proves a fitting (if atypical) leading man, with his knack for deadpan on full display from the jump. Stuart always seemed to be hanging on by a thread — especially before he met Denise — and when his sanity is greatly challenged in Episode 4, Sussman makes a meal of the opportunity.
Brian Posehn, meanwhile, settles comfortably into a role Bert never occupied on the original series, serving as Stuart's best friend while also becoming — in one of the season's funniest recurring gags — a quiet cheerleader for Stuart and Denise's relationship in every universe they encounter. Posehn has long been a master of underplaying even the most heightened situations, and he brings that same sensibility here. But as the season progresses, he also subtly modulates Bert's reactions to his ever-changing surroundings, resulting in some of the biggest laughs of this freshman run.
As Sheldon Cooper's one-time nemesis Barry Kripke, John Ross Bowie has perhaps the most difficult task at hand — taking a character who would be considered an imbecile in any universe and making him someone the audience wants to spend significantly more screen time with. What makes it work isn't so much that the writing for Kripke has changed, but that Kripke seems more aware of how off-putting he can be, and embraces it. That said, when the others call him out for putting any one of them in danger, he at least seems aware he's done wrong, if not exactly remorseful.
Meanwhile, Lauren Lapkus benefits from playing the least-defined member of the quartet. Denise appeared in just eight episodes of "Big Bang" during its final two seasons, giving Lapkus the widest canvas on which to paint. Without spoiling too much, let's just say the version of Denise we meet in Episode 1 isn't necessarily the one who follows in subsequent episodes, leading to an existential dilemma that gives Lapkus a lot to play with come Episode 3.
The seemingly endless parade of alternate realities also gives the series license to resurrect beloved "Big Bang" characters in ways that feel playful rather than obligatory — helped by the fact that none of this is considered canon. The cameos are plentiful — if you saw my July 2025 interview with Lorre, in which I repeatedly poked and prodded about returning cast members, you can probably make some educated guesses — but they're always in service of the story at hand, never shoehorned in simply to generate headlines. In fact, you may be surprised by how sparingly certain alumni are ultimately used. But because each appearance serves a distinct purpose, you won't find yourself missing them when they're gone. And because only our central quartet travel between universes, many of those returning actors get the opportunity to play multiple versions of the same character — one of the most enjoyable byproducts of the show's premise.
A Multiverse Worth Exploring
Not all universes are created equal, and some scenarios play better than others. Beyond the post-apocalyptic wasteland in which the show begins, there are encounters with sinister A.I., evil sorceresses, and all-out war, plus a universe still unburdened by modern ways of living. At one point, the show becomes so gloriously meta it'd render Abed Nadir speechless. Yet no matter how bizarre the setting, the series commits to each reality with an impressive level of detail.
The Comic Center of Pasadena exists in nearly every reality, but it's never quite the same. That's most obvious when it comes to recurring customers Kyle (Ryan Cartwright) and Trevor (Josh Brener), whose dynamic shifts depending on the world. Look more closely, though, and you'll notice the production design evolves right alongside each new universe — from the art on the walls to the figurines lining the shelves.
Zak Penn — who wrote multiple "X-Men" films, along with "The Incredible Hulk" and the story for the first "Avengers" movie — is also co-creator of "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," and his fingerprints are all over the series. Fans of Penn's previous work will recognize his influence throughout Stuart & Co.'s adventures of the week, from the show's sprawling mythology to its willingness to embrace the weird. His genre instincts, married with Lorre and fellow co-creator Bill Prady's trademark humor, result in the most ambitious "Big Bang" spin-off yet, complete with a cliffhanger that, should HBO Max fail to renew the series, might warrant the same kind of terse phone call Sheldon made to Syfy after it canceled Penn's "Alphas."
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" is the franchise's boldest reinvention to date, using the multiverse not as an excuse for empty fan service but as a vehicle for inventive storytelling. It's funny, weird, ambitious — and exactly the kind of show Leonard, Sheldon, Howard, and Raj would watch.