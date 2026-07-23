Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Premiere Takes The Enterprise Back To The Age Of Dinosaurs — Grade It!

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" kicked off Season 4 this week with a wild, time-tripping adventure that looked more like "Jurassic Park" than the "Trek" we're used to.

As the Season 4 premiere opens, Pike is enjoying playing cowboy and riding horses on a desert planet that looks like the Old West. (Yee-haw!) Back on the ship, though, Una warns him that they've been on six missions in a row — and it seems like Pike is running away from something. (Maybe from the memory of losing his love Marie Batel last season?) Plus, Pike is up for a promotion, but he's not ready to think about that yet, and the Enterprise gets a new cadet from Starfleet Academy: a female Vulcan whose rude, abrupt manner makes Spock seem warm and fuzzy by comparison.

The ship's next mission is to monitor a Category 10 interstellar squall: basically a huge space storm that could rip the Enterprise apart if they're not careful. But they get a distress signal from inside the storm, so they carefully navigate inside to find a distress buoy and get swept up in the storm. They're left with no power and no weapons, nothing beyond life support. So Una, La'an, and Ortegas take a shuttle to a nearby planet to search for iridium to help power the ship.

On the mystery planet, they spot an active volcano, and La'an's sensors pick up "large" life signs nearby. "Large," you say? Meanwhile, the Enterprise gets trapped in a force field by another ship and has no weapons to fight back. The other ship's captain, Commander Kassell, has never heard of Starfleet and says they're seizing the Enterprise as salvage; they're at war, and they need all the resources they can get. Back on the planet, the trio hears a screeching creature and gets closer, just as Spock discovers the storm sent them back in time 65 million years. The screeching creature is a dinosaur — and they're actually on Earth!