Quote Of The Day By Angela Lansbury: 'I've Never Been Particularly Aware Of My Age...'

Angela Lansbury had some wisdom to share on the subject of aging... and she was a bit of an expert on the subject.

Lansbury is best known to American TV audiences for her role as mystery author/amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher on the long-running CBS hit "Murder, She Wrote" — a role she didn't land until she was nearly 60 years old. Lansbury debuted as Fletcher, who solved murders in the coastal Maine town of Cabot Cove, in 1984 and went on to play her for 12 seasons and then a series of TV movies after that, stretching all the way into the new millennium.

Lansbury also compiled an admirable career on stage and screen prior to "Murder, She Wrote," earning four Tony awards and three Oscar nominations. She continued acting for years after "Murder, She Wrote" as well, winning another Tony in 2009 and booking roles in "Nanny McPhee" and "Mary Poppins Returns" that had her appearing on screen well past her 90th birthday.

So if anyone is an authority on the art of aging gracefully, it's Angela Lansbury — and that's why she's the source of TVLine's quote of the day.