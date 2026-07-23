Quote Of The Day By Shannen Doherty: 'Labels Are Boring And Often Have Nothing To Do With The Person; It Is Just The Way Others...'

Shannen Doherty was always a fighter.

The actress, who died in February 2020 at age 53 after a public battle with breast cancer, left behind a legacy of fearlessness. She spoke truth to power, both on set and in life, and she continues to inspire millions of fans who grew up and identified with her.

That personal power extended to Doherty's career, leading her to embody two of the boldest, most iconic TV characters of the 1990s: Minnesota native Brenda Walsh on Fox's "Beverly Hills, 90210," and eldest sister-witch Prue Halliwell on The WB's "Charmed." (Yes, we know the word "iconic" is thrown around a lot these days, but Doherty is among the culture-shaping few who genuinely deserve the title.) She had previously left her mark on the big screen as one third of the titular mean girls in 1986's "Heathers."

Doherty would later revisit both of her major TV roles in different forms throughout her career. She returned as Brenda for one season of The CW's "90210" in 2008, before reimagining the character on Fox's extremely meta (and tragically short-lived) "BH90210" in 2019. As for "Charmed," Doherty joined the rewatch podcast "House of Halliwell" in 2024, appearing alongside co-stars Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, and Drew Fuller. She was only able to record five episodes before her death.

The actress previously launched her own iHeart podcast, "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," in 2023, offering an honest look inside her present battles — and even a few past mistakes.

Even after going public with her cancer diagnosis in 2015, Doherty was determined to keep working. "People just assume that it means you can't walk, you can't eat, you can't work," she told People in 2024. "They put you out to pasture at a very early age; 'You're done, you're retired,' and we're not. We're vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward."