Quote Of The Day By Jeremy Renner: 'When You Really Know What You're Focused On, You Can Manifest What You Truly Want In Your Life. The Trick Is...'

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Jeremy Renner got a new lease on life back in 2023, and it's informed his worldview ever since.

The "Mayor of Kingstown" star was involved in a near-fatal snowplow accident on New Year's Day 2023, when he tried to save his nephew from a rolling Sno-Cat machine and was ultimately run over by the equipment himself. Later that month, he revealed on social media that he had broken more than 30 bones in the incident, and he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

Renner went on to detail the accident in his 2025 memoir "My Next Breath," explaining that he didn't initially want to write a book about what had transpired, but did so because he'd "come to understand the ripple effect this incident has had, and continues to have, even as time has passed."

Prior to his run on Paramount+'s "Mayor of Kingstown," Renner was better known for his film credits, including "The Town," "The Bourne Legacy," the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, and a long stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (who he also brought to television in a Disney+ miniseries). On "Mayor of Kingstown" — which will end with Season 5 — Renner plays Mike McLusky, who takes over as "mayor" of a fictional Michigan town where crime is prominent and prison is a major industry.

Following Renner's snowplow accident, it was unclear whether "Mayor of Kingstown" would continue, or if Renner would ever come back to it. But the show returned, as did Renner, and TVLine's quote of the day is just one of several insights in the actor's memoir about how his near-death experience has shaped his life and career outlook.