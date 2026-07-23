Casting News: Melissa Benoist Joins Myron Bolitar, Zosia Mamet Boards Industry Season 5, And More
Melissa Benoist ("Supergirl") is among 10 new additions to the cast of Netflix's "Myron Bolitar," an upcoming David E. Kelley drama adapted from Harlan Coben's bestselling book series and starring Colin Woodell ("Pulse") as the titular sports agent.
Benoist will recur as Valerie Simpson, "a former tennis star launching a comeback five years after a tragic, mysterious breakdown on center court," according to the official character breakdown.
Also joining the cast are Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens (Shakespeare in the Park's "Romeo and Juliet") as Wanda Green, fiancée of tennis prodigy Dwayne Richmond (played by Jabari Banks); Amanda Warren ("The Night Agent") as Dwayne's mother, Deanna; Isaiah Hill ("Swagger") as incoming college freshman and basketball phenom Jayden Elder; Quincy Isaiah ("Winning Time") as NBA player Rodney Keys; Bebe Neuwirth ("Frasier") and Griffin Dunne ("This Is Us") as Myron's parents, Ellen and Alan; Charlie Tahan ("Ozark") as Roger Quincy, an off-kilter man who doesn't want to be defined by his past; Jamie Hector ("Bosch") as Avery Crowder, a sports businessman with a criminal past; and Sandrine Holt ("Your Friends & Neighbors") as Detective Sharon Steele.
In other casting news...
* Zosia Mamet ("Girls") has joined HBO's "Industry" ahead of its fifth and final season, Deadline reports. She will play Carmen Dame, a former fitness influencer who found success as a wellness tech founder and CEO. Production on the financial drama's farewell run is set to begin the first week of August in the UK.
* Natasha Rothwell ("The White Lotus") has joined the cast of Hulu's as-yet-untitled comedy pilot based on the 1996 film "The Cable Guy." The project stars Jake Johnson as old-school cable technician Chip Douglas and his "New Girl" co-star Damon Wayans Jr. as Steven, who calls to have his cable turned back on. According to Deadline, Rothwell will play Gina, Steven's "oddball" sister.
* "Shōgun" Season 2 has added Rick Kumazawa ("Grey's Anatomy") in the recurring role of Gaspar, Deadline reports. Character details are being kept under wraps.
* Couples therapist Esther Perel will host Apple TV's "The Last Person on Earth." The dating docuseries "pairs people who appear to be complete opposites, challenging conventional ideas about compatibility and encouraging singles to look beyond their usual dating 'checklist,'" according to the official logline. "Guided by Perel and a team of matchmakers and therapists, the couples will embark on an adventure in one of the world's most romantic and remote destinations. Against a backdrop of growing social isolation and polarization, the experiment asks whether the person someone would least expect to date could become the person they cannot live without." A premiere date has not yet been announced.