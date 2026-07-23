Casting News: Melissa Benoist Joins Myron Bolitar, Zosia Mamet Boards Industry Season 5, And More

* Zosia Mamet ("Girls") has joined HBO's "Industry" ahead of its fifth and final season, Deadline reports. She will play Carmen Dame, a former fitness influencer who found success as a wellness tech founder and CEO. Production on the financial drama's farewell run is set to begin the first week of August in the UK.

* Natasha Rothwell ("The White Lotus") has joined the cast of Hulu's as-yet-untitled comedy pilot based on the 1996 film "The Cable Guy." The project stars Jake Johnson as old-school cable technician Chip Douglas and his "New Girl" co-star Damon Wayans Jr. as Steven, who calls to have his cable turned back on. According to Deadline, Rothwell will play Gina, Steven's "oddball" sister.

* "Shōgun" Season 2 has added Rick Kumazawa ("Grey's Anatomy") in the recurring role of Gaspar, Deadline reports. Character details are being kept under wraps.

* Couples therapist Esther Perel will host Apple TV's "The Last Person on Earth." The dating docuseries "pairs people who appear to be complete opposites, challenging conventional ideas about compatibility and encouraging singles to look beyond their usual dating 'checklist,'" according to the official logline. "Guided by Perel and a team of matchmakers and therapists, the couples will embark on an adventure in one of the world's most romantic and remote destinations. Against a backdrop of growing social isolation and polarization, the experiment asks whether the person someone would least expect to date could become the person they cannot live without." A premiere date has not yet been announced.