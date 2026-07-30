Evil's Creators Planned To Satirize Two Hit Legal Dramas In Season 5

Before teetering between the secular and the spiritual on "Evil," Robert and Michelle King were best known for their work on legal and political dramas. In some respects, the CBS-to-Paramount+ series was a stark departure from their usual material, though it still spent its fair share of time in the courtroom. Apparently, that would only have been more-so the case had "Evil" not ended prematurely with Season 4.

When speaking with TV Insider about what a proposed fifth season might have looked like, the Kings revealed their plans to explore the inherently demonic nature of the court system. "There were going to be more demons kind of infecting the courthouse and Kristen [Katja Herbers] was going to have to be much more involved," Robert King explained. "We were trying to satirize the work we did in 'Good Wife' and 'Good Fight.'"

Of course, the TV power couple created both shows in 2009 and 2017, respectively. "The Good Wife" ran for seven seasons on CBS, while "The Good Fight" produced six seasons on streaming. In 2024, the Kings returned to that shared television universe with the Paramount+ series "Elsbeth" (a show known for reuniting "Good Wife" alumni) which hit the streamer six months before "Evil" concluded.